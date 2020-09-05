September is recognized as both Happy Cat Month and Responsible Dog Ownership Month. To bring awareness to ways to keep your pets happy, consider this, pet owners: Are you currently fulfilling your pet’s needs to keep them physically and mentally happy?
Here are five ways to be a good pet parent:
1. Take your pet to the vet and keep their microchip information up to date. Regular visits help to stay current on vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm prevention, and dental health. Proper identification, such as your pet’s microchip record, accompanied by a collar with county license tag and identification, can make all the difference in helping lost pets reunite with their families. Suncoast Humane Society offers low-cost preventive services. Please call 941-474-7884, ext. 423, to make an appointment for your pet.
2. Provide exercise and play time for your pets. Take a walk, go for a run, play fetch, whatever fits their needs and activity level. Staying active is great for their physical and mental health, and it’s a great way to bond with your cat or dog.
3. Feed a healthy diet appropriate for your dog or cat, and keep their water dish full and fresh. Vitamins and minerals promote a healthy immune system and are important for development and maintenance of their health throughout the years.
4. Help your dog or cat become a socialized pet, and be prepared to travel with you. Introduce your dog or cat to different people and environments; this will help them be a good citizen and neighbor. Know your options and be prepared if you have to travel: consider pet sitters or boarding, and have necessary supplies for traveling with your pet safely. If you need help with pet training, Suncoast Humane Society offers virtual training with our Senior Animal Behaviorist, Jeff Joyce. To sign up, visit www.humane.org.
5. Keep your pet safe in the security of your home and always on a leash when walking outside, or in a securely fenced yard. Put together a disaster plan and a disaster kit for your pet to be ready at a moment’s notice.
Our pets depend on us for everything: survival, shelter and love. In return, they give us the greatest gift of their companionship and devotion. This means pet owners have to make good choices for their pets, and do their best to keep the fur babies healthy and happy.
Being a pet owner comes with great privilege and great responsibility; are you doing your part?
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, animals currently available for adoption, or programs and services, please visit www.humane.org, or call 941-474-7884.
Lena Hart is director of Marketing, PR & Media for Suncoast Humane Society. Contact her at lhart@humane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.