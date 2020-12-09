ROTONDA WEST — Charlotte County hopes for more public input to determine the future of G.C. Herring Park.
That future could be very bright. With Charlotte County voters passing a sales tax extension last month, the G.C. Herring Park will see a transformation into a premier community park. The county is prepared to invest $3.4 million into its renovation.
Community Services held the first of two or three public meetings Tuesday evening. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually online.
Next to American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Avenue, on a short residential street that shoots off the Cape Haze Drive roundabout, Herring Park is in poor, if not dilapidated, condition. The picnic tables are worn out. The asphalt track is crumbling. Its small children's playground equipment is gone.
The park's condition today is a far cry from its heydays in the 1970s when Herring Park saw national athletic stars like Walter Payton, Kyle Rote Jr., Pete Rose and Joe Frazier compete on ABC Sports Superstars competitions.
DMK Associates developed a concept plan for the park, but the county's Community Services staff wants to garner public input before finalizing the plans for the park.
Virtual or otherwise, the county intends to schedule and hold additional public public meetings before finalizing its plans.
Brand new vision
DMK completely rearranges and re-imagines Herring Park.
The park will see a new one-mile walking-jogging track and nature trails. Herring Park is north of the American Legion post. A trail will wrap around the rear of the post and connect with the county's existing Veterans Park located south of the post.
DMK also imagines extending a trail into a boardwalk, nature outlook and fishing pier along the small lake that borders the rear of the existing park.
Radio-control car enthusiasts will be happy to learn the existing track will be refurbished and a drag-strip track will be added to the amenity.
Children's playground areas will be added to the front of park, adjacent to additional parking. County officials are looking to the public to suggest themes for the playground areas.
The park will also see an adult fitness area, open space areas, picnic tables and shaded pavilions, new basketball courts and a small community center beside the existing bathrooms. The county is open to other recreational ideas, such as adding horseshoe pits.
Community Services anticipates the county could be able to go out for construction bids the Herring Park project late in 2021 or early 2022.
The concept plan is posted under Community Services "Planning & Development" page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov. To offer input or for more information, email CommunityServices@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
