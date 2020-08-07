SOUTH GULF COVE — For 15 years, folks in South Gulf Cove have enjoyed their neighborhood Learning Garden.
It's a place to get good ideas about Florida-friendly landscaping. Homeowners could bring newly arrived neighbors there to see the possibilities.
All that was about to disappear.
A nonprofit group that maintained the park backed out last year. Charlotte County department heads found themselves facing the job of keeping up the landscaping there, with no plan and no money in the county budget.
The proposed solution: The carefully planted flower beds and many of the trees would be gone, making the park's maintenance as simple as possible. Sometime in the last couple of weeks, county workers went through the park, marking which trees and planting beds would stay and which would go.
But as word got out this week on social media, South Gulf Cove residents rallied to save their community's Learning Garden.
"It caught us by surprise," said Pete Watson, president of the South Gulf Cove Homeowners Association. "The county says it has no funding for specialty landscaping."
By the end of the week, though, Watson was happy to report that the homeowners association and the county are negotiating an agreement where the association takes over maintenance. The association is now trying to determine expenses for maintenance and lining up volunteers to do some of the work.
What's the Learning Garden?
The Learning Garden is a 1.5-acre property at Trascoro Lane and Blake Drive, less than a mile from Gasparilla Road in South Gulf Cove. It's street address is 13577 Blake Drive, Port Charlotte, and it has its own Facebook page.
Charlotte County owns the property, but the nonprofit Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove maintained the park starting in 2004. It was created through a $3,540 grant from the Peace River Basin Board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. It's on the water. There's a picnic pavilion and a shell walking trail.
Over the years, volunteers planted dozens of different species there, like red bottlebrush and royal poinciana, all with placards naming the plants and telling how big they'll get and how much light and water they like. There are palms, oaks, cacti, ground-cover plants and climbing species growing up trellises.
Last year, the community trust notified the county it no longer had the wherewithal to maintain the learning garden.
"At this time, there are insufficient volunteers interested in continuing to maintain this special purpose neighborhood park," community trust president April Chattinger wrote in a letter to county officials, dated Nov. 26, 2019.
County officials were not sure what to do with the park. Eventually, workers marked the vegetation areas that would be removed so the park could be easily cared for.
When pictures of the marked plants got on Facebook, though, people started calling and emailing the county government asking questions.
Wilson sent out a message to homeowners.
"As a community, we need to step up and help save the learning Garden," he wrote. "It doesn't matter if you are an HOA member or not. We as a community need to take action. We don't need judgment we just need to help.
Community support
Commissioners heard from numerous South Gulf Cove residents like Charles and Sheree Moore who wrote, "The community really enjoys this little gem and would love to find a way to preserve it."
Crystal and Mike Evans wrote, "The Learning Garden is a vital part of South Gulf Cove and needs to remain as it is. (We) often take (our) visiting grandchildren there and we do learn about nature and Florida's ecosystem and plant life.
"It is a peaceful park and offers solitude in these chaotic times, when going outdoors is known to relieve stress and in general is good for one's health," the couple said.
The response from the county was an explanation of the situation.
"County staff spent a considerable amount of time working to find a solution to continue the operation of the facility as this park is not currently in the county's master plan," Diane Whidden, assistant to Commissioner Bill Truex wrote to residents.
"It was developed and maintained by the Conservancy. Finally, after no party stepped forward to assume this role and there wasn’t a funding source to continue to maintain specialty landscaping, the decision was made to remove the components that required a higher level of maintenance than the County provides for neighborhood parks."
Whidden ended the letter saying staff would reach out to the homeowners association to try to reach an agreement for the park.
Wilson was glad to report that they did just that, and now it's up to the residents to take up the responsibility.
"I am confident that the HOA will be able to reach an agreement to maintain and preserve the Learning Garden as a 'Community Park' for the enjoyment of all of our residents," Pete Wilson wrote in a post to members of South Gulf Cove's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.