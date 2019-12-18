Saturday was a time for remembering – during the holiday season – the sacrifices U.S. military veterans made in their service to their country.

The annual Wreaths Across was well-represented in Englewood at two events. The ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, organized by Nancy Carstens, started promptly at noon and included the playing of taps by a bugler, a rifle salute, and the laying of the wreaths upon the graves of veterans interred in the park.

For more about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments