Saturday was a time for remembering – during the holiday season – the sacrifices U.S. military veterans made in their service to their country.
The annual Wreaths Across was well-represented in Englewood at two events. The ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, organized by Nancy Carstens, started promptly at noon and included the playing of taps by a bugler, a rifle salute, and the laying of the wreaths upon the graves of veterans interred in the park.
For more about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.