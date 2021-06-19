For the 34th time, the Kiwanis Club of North Port held its free fishing tournament Saturday at McKibben Park in North Port. It was co-sponsored by Mote Marine Lab, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the North Port Art Center, The Craft Table DIY Workshops, Home Depot, the city of North Port, When All Else Fails, Taco Bell, Bass Pro Shop, the Community of Kindness, Buffalo Wings & Rings and Suncoast Credit Union. About 175 children and families received free fishing poles, lunch, sno cones, made crafts for dad for Father’s Day, painted rocks, learned about sea life, water safety and made a kindness pledge and earned prizes for the largest, smallest, most and ugliest fish caught. See more photos from the event on page 4C.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments