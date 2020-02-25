Everyone who has ever lost a pet knows how devastating that can be.
“It’s like losing a child,” said Rotonda West resident Patty Butzin.
When her beloved golden retriever died, her husband declared they were never going to get another dog.
“He couldn’t bear the heartbreak of losing another dog,” said Patty.
So she didn’t get another dog.
Instead, she had an ingenious idea and got 20 of them — 20 lovable little balls of fur to love and cuddle.
She didn’t get them all at one time, of course.
Patty signed up to be a leader dog trainer with Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Michigan.
For 20 years, she’s been helping to turn puppies into good leader dogs for the blind and deaf.
“My job is to socialize them — to do the early training and get them used to noise and traffic.
“Not every dog has the makings of a leader dog," she says.
“If I had 10 dogs here, half would make it and the other half wouldn’t be a suitable guide dog. It takes a confident dog that’s bright as well as a good listener.”
The three best breeds for that are golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, or German shepherds, she says.
Her role as the initial trainer is to build the dog’s confidence and competence.
“When you sign up for a leader dog, you have to realize you take it with you wherever you go. If you go on vacation, the dog goes with you.”
When Patty worked as a guidance counselor, she took her dog to the office every day.
“Others thought I was the most popular teacher because so many people kept coming to see me. It was the lovable dog that brought them,” she says.
Patty believes the most exciting part of being a leader dog trainer is when you see the first meeting of the dog and recipient.
“There are tears of joy all around."
It’s an exciting and heart warming scene to witness.
“Having a dog can change their world,” she says.
One recipient told her having the dog made it possible for her to walk to her mailbox for the first time.
“A leader dog gives people independence and constant companionship.”
The only down side to training a leader dog is when you have to give it up.
“It’s hard because you bond so closely with the dog. But I know I will soon have another lovable puppy to train,” she says
Friends describe Patty as someone with a loving heart who lives to help others.
In addition to her work with leader dogs, Patty travels to foreign countries to train potential teachers to help their people.
She’s been to Africa twice to set up classrooms for elementary students. She personally donates all needed material then trains women on how to run a classroom.
Part of that training involves teaching women to make quilts and clothing, skills that can help them earn money.
She did the same thing during two trips to Haiti where she showed women how to cut up old clothes to make purses and rugs.
As a member of GAIN, a Global Air Network, which helps people in the world’s most impoverished places, Patty is a dedicated volunteer.
She ran a monthly soup kitchen in Detroit where she said she met “so many wonderful people who don’t know what it’s like to have a roof over their heads.”
With so many people hurting, she wants to spend her time helping.
When she is at home in Rotonda West, she’s still working every day, making quilts and clothing for those in need.
She credits members of the Sunshine Quilt Guild in Englewood for donating quilts and clothing, along with supplies she needs.
“It’s a wonderful group of ladies that do so much good for others,” she says.
And for Patty Butzin, “doing good” is the most meaningful way to live life."
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
