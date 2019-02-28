ENGLEWOOD — In celebration of real and fake beards and mustaches, Mooseriders held a contest to find out whose is best.
The third-annual Bud Felthoff Moosetache and Beard Competition was held at the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 on Saturday. It featured men and women who sported costumes and facial hair.
This is the first year more than one woman entered the lady's category. Three women participated. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the community.
The Mooseriders have given more than $85,000 to local and Moose charities. The winner of the special category called “Most like Bud” — for longtime Mooseriders president Bud Felthoff — was Jay Long. He was friends with Felthoff and called him "a good man."
For more information about the Mooseriders, visit mooseriders1933.com.
