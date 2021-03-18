ENGLEWOOD — Kerrie Cervenka kept her yarn store open despite the pandemic hitting small business owners in Englewood.
The 53-year-old said navigating the pandemic and keeping her A Bit O'Yarn store open in Englewood was both an opportunity and a challenge.
The opportunity, she said, is that it allowed her time to move into a larger space and set up her inventory without much disruption. She switched to an online system for her customers at that time. She had to suspend "yarn therapy" sessions for customers who gather to crochet, knit or weave together at the shop, which was challenging.
"Upon reopening, we were short-staffed, so began operating only three days a week to start. We were forced to stop our Yarn Therapy times due to the need to social distance and keep all safe, which was our primary concern," said Cervenka as she prepares to celebrate four years in business this weekend.
Since then, yarn therapy resumed on Saturdays outside. Once more people are vaccinated, the event will return in the evenings, Cervenka said.
"We were also forced to keep our back door locked as we again had the primary goal of keeping everyone safe, with face masks and hand sanitizing required and still is," she said. "Due to a new security system, we now have our backdoor open to all once again."
Cervenka said the business chugged along last year, avoiding virtual activities as her customers and staff seemed too overwhelmed to knit via Zoom meetings. And despite her best efforts, someone with the virus caused the shop to close for a few weeks. Everyone was tested and the shop was sanitized.
There's a new air-purifier 24/7 that helps clean the air in the shop.
"I noticed a shift in how people shopped during this time," she said. "They became more project-oriented and less impulsive. Instead of browsing and buying a yarn that they just wanted, they brought patterns, and sought the yarn to do them or picked a project from the many options here in the shop."
Cervenka tries to keep her inventory reliable and exciting. She sells a variety of yarns including King Cole, Urth Yarns, and Berroco. Yarn accounts for about 50% of sales. Additionally, she offers many classes with the most popular being knitting, crochet or weaving. There's also an interest in fiber arts.
Although she's celebrating four years as the owner of A Bit O' Yarn, Cervenka has been self employed since she was 19. She was in business in Englewood since 1994, starting with Seaside Beach Resort and Spinnaker Bay Condominiums on Manasota Key and progressing to Safe Cove Boat Storage and finally A Bit O' Yarn and Woolery Plaza. (No pun intended.)
Before coming to Florida, she lived in Michigan and owned two motels, a restaurant and lounge.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, A Bit O' Yarn, 234 N. Indiana Ave., is celebrating its fourth anniversary. Cervenka planned games and prizes. Abiding by CDC guidelines, Cervenka is asking customers to call and register today for the event, as only eight people can be in the shop at once. Others can wait outside while knitting with friends, playing parlor games and snacking.
"When they get called, guests will come in and enjoy the trunk show featuring the Yarn Stash created 4U by Laura (Reagan), an Indie dyer," she said. "There will be door prizes from her product line and us as well."
To register, call 941-460-1958.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.