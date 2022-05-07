ENGLEWOOD — At 5, Mark Lampart was scooping snakes out of his Englewood neighbor’s pool.
Now, the 23-year-old regularly relocates rattlesnakes and other “scary” snakes and kills nuisance Burmese pythons in the Everglades.
“Snakes play an environmentally significant role in the ecosystem in Florida and giving them a second chance after we took their land is the least we can do,” Lampart said.
The Lemon Bay High School alumnus said he doesn’t remember a time when he wasn’t interested in snakes. He said with the ongoing volume of construction and development throughout Englewood, there have been lots more snake sightings.
That’s fine with Lampart.
“Snakes are afraid of humans,” he said. “If you cross paths with a snake, keep going. They will try to get away from you because you are bigger, and the snake thinks you are likely trying to eat it because you are a predator.”
Lampart removes all kinds of snakes from yards, drains, gutters, attics and other places and relocates them.
The only snakes he kills are the Burmese pythons, which are non-native reptiles.
“They (Burmese pythons) eat everything,” he said. “They impact the ecosystem. They eat rodents, raccoons and ‘possums. Occasionally when you catch a 17-foot one, you call it a deer eater — they eat white tail deer. These snakes cut down the population of fur-bearing mammals down south. It’s a real problem. They are doing a ton of damage.”
Lampart said the problem began after Hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992.
“An exotic breeding facility that raised Burmese pythons on the edge of the Everglades was hit by the hurricane and hundreds of these snakes went missing,” he said. Over the years, they have reproduced in the swamps, creeks and forests of the Everglades.
“I catch and kill them,” he said of the pythons.
Lampart said he’s never been afraid of snakes, even if they are large or poisonous.
“There are times I’m in the Everglades and I don’t see my target,” he said. “There are other times when I’m happy I found what I was looking for. You have to act so quickly that there’s really no time to be scared.
“Anybody who reacts to a snake it is out of fear,” he said. “I have an understanding of the snake and can predict what it’s going to do. If you see a snake, leave it alone. Keep your dog away from it, because the snake can bite it in the face. The snake is defending itself.”
Lampart said he likes snakes so much because they play a vital role in the ecosystem.
“Snakes maintain a balance in the food chain,” he said. “They are a keystone species like the gopher tortoise which means without them, the ecosystem would collapse.
“In Florida, we have the dry season and forest fires. The majority of the wildlife seeks refuge in the tortoise burrow. The Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes share the burrow. Rodents also use the burrow and then create smaller tunnels that collapse and create more problems. So it’s good the snakes eat the rodents. Therefore, the snakes manage the rodents and keeps the burrows healthy in the case of forest fires.”
Lampart said he will relocate any snake, even if it’s an unwanted pet. He said they shouldn’t be let loose in waterways because, like Burmese pythons, they can dangerously impact the ecosystem.
Lampart said his full-time job interferes with his snake calls.
“I once had to get a 6-foot red-tail boa out of an attic at a run-down house in Englewood,” he said. “There were trees overhanging the home, which may have been how the boa got inside.
“It wasn’t a routine removal.”
Lampart has other hobbies besides catching snakes. He also likes to catch and release sharks.
But that’s another story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.