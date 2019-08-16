By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — Just over a month after a Sarasota man was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium, a CBD store has planned an event to help raise money for his recovery.
The event, “Sample Saturday,” will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Your CBD Store North Port, located at 14849 Tamiami Trail.
Free samples will be offered, along with free Chick-fil-A, a CBD raffle basket and gift bags.
The store will donate 10% of all proceeds to Earl Hjertstedt, a land surveyor who was bitten and suffered severe injuries while building a fence outside the stadium.
Hjertstedt received 26 vials of antivenom at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and would later undergo three surgeries on his leg.
He will have another surgery today.
His wife, Diahanna, who was 9 months pregnant at the time of the bite, has since given birth to their child. She has been taking care of Hjertstedt, who is expected to recover in about a year.
“We just go with what’s been given to us,” she said Thursday night at Your CBD Store North Port. “You have two choices: Go with it or go against it. And we’re going with it.”
But it has been challenging to witness her husband in pain, she noted.
For Hjertstedt, he fears his injuries will impact his role as a father to his two young sons.
“I worry about being there as much as I’d like to be for the boys,” he said. “If I have to protect them or be there, like other dads, to play catch.”
Lauren Beno, the store owner, had previously met Diahanna through a mutual friend. Beno said she was touched by the tragedy and wanted to help alleviate some of the family’s financial strain.
“They need to be able to enjoy their newborn and enjoy family time right now,” she said. “They don’t need to be stressed out about what the future holds.”
