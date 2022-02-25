NORTH PORT — At 77, Jerry Phillips says he learns something new every time he steps on the mat for Brazilian jui-jitsu.
Win or lose, he leaves with more confidence.
Four years ago, the Englewood resident lost his wife. He's had some medical issues including a rotator cuff surgery, heart issues, sleep apnea, and is a Type 2 diabetic.
He decided to take up yoga three years ago to help him focus on healing and breathing exercises. He was also in taekwondo, which heavily focuses on kicks and standing defenses.
Then he discovered Brazilian jiu-jitsu on television. This form of martial arts is more about ground movements, submission holds and joint locks. There's no kicking or punching that are found in other marital arts.
He wanted to try it for himself.
"I'd say yoga was very smart for me to start out with before training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu," he said. "For an old guy like me, who is as stiff as a board, the yoga made a difference. It helped tremendously.
"Now when I'm on the mat, I use the breathing techniques and I enjoy the challenge. I've learned you can do this at any age."
Phillips was among 80 students, including nine women, at the recent grand opening of Alliance Jiu Jitsu West Coast, 3555 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
It's the second location for Fabio Leandro who opened the Alliance Venice Team in Venice, 2244 S. Tamiami Trail, three years ago. Now he will split his time between both gyms. He has seven employees/coaches to help train in women's self defense, fitness and children's sessions ages 4 and up.
Leandro, 42, a 12-time world champion, was joined by Alliance founder Alexandre Paiva at the open house. There were doctors, Realtors, children, veterans and others there to learn and participate in free sessions.
Paiva showed the proper techniques to control an opponent, gain dominant and takedown positions. Then he had students pair up and practice the moves.
"We don't sell martial arts, we sell confidence and help build relationships and not to hurt people," Leandro said. "People come with problems that have plagued them in the past and depressed them. Brazilian jiu-jitsu helps them live in the moment and become disciplined, improve their focus and physical strength. It makes them forget it and move forward."
Paiva, 54, agreed, adding many people turned to Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the midst of the pandemic to feel better.
"At times it seems we are fighting for our life," he said. "Through training you build self-control, self-discipline and self-confidence, and it doesn't matter how old you are, it makes you feel much better. It's mind blowing how this has worked for people after COVID. Even if you are older, Brazilian jiu-jitsu is more technical and more safe than other martial arts."
Young people can benefit from training as well, Leandro said, through natural weight-loss, and improving overall physical and mental health.
"Some parents want their child learn a martial art to defend herself/himself against bullies or unwanted strangers," he said. "Having a safe and systematic foundation of self-defense is key for children to feel confident, specifically about defending themselves, if necessary.
Fabio traveled to Florida on vacation and fell in love with South Venice. Today, Fabio is a North Port resident. He wants to give back to the community. He pledged to help train police, firefighters and other first responders to learn techniques that can help them in their daily professions.
"Because it's about breathing, self control and discipline, it creates a muscle memory to bring someone into submission without hurting them," he said. "I've taught the special forces. I teach people to be relaxed and confident in many different scenarios and not to hurt people."
Phillips, a retired California wine maker, and real estate appraiser, says he will stick with Brazilian jui-jitsu.
"I hope to be doing this for the next seven to 10 years," he said. "I'm stubborn, with a type A personality. But I know you have to keep stretching your muscles to help with flexibility because if you are older like me, you will need it."
