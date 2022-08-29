ENGLEWOOD — Darrell Roach thumbed through old newspaper articles about his wife, Kathy, helping the poor get assistance in Englewood.
On Monday, the couple joined hundreds of others at the ribbon cutting — sponsored by Doug Izzo of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce — and open house of the newly constructed Englewood Helping Hand facility.
Board President Karen Harvey thanked the retired Lemon Bay High School teacher, after the board cut the ribbon and invited everyone inside the new pantry.
Kathy was the original administrator and driving force behind Englewood Helping Hand Inc., since its inception in 1983.
For 25 years, Kathy worked with volunteers in Adopt-a-Family and Toys for Englewood during the holidays and the CROP Walk to fight hunger.
"We opened Helping Hand in what was the Green Street Church when it was on Green Street," Kathy said, adding the new building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., was "beautiful."
The new building features "running water" and a "bathroom" which was missing from the old pantry. Harvey mentioned it in her speech.
The first day of operations in the new facility is Wednesday, Sept. 7.
"The new facility is a bold reflection of the commitment we have to our clients, our community and to our supporters. We have running water, a bathroom, we have space to grow, to house other private and governmental agencies to help our clients navigate the tasks of filling out food stamps, applications for housing or other types of assistance," she said.
Harvey said the ceremony looked back to the group's roots, and the tangible reminder of the mission. The nonprofit is a community-supported human services agency that provides food, utility and other assistance to clients in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger told the crowd a story about being stranded in the gulf while scuba diving. The trio's boat got away from them. Their son finally found the boat. However, he headed in the wrong direction. Cutsinger and his wife, Alison, screamed for their son. He finally returned.
"That hand coming down the side of the boat to give us a helping hand into the boat was so welcomed," Cutsinger said. "All of us can remember a difficult time when we needed a hand up."
Cutsinger said even Helping Hand needed help during the construction of the building. He said the board dealt with supply chain issues, a labor shortage and rising prices, yet still crossed the finish line.
Harvey said the board thanked the architect Tim Krebs and Don Hamsher of Hamsher Homes Inc. and the entire Hamsher family for bringing the vision to life.
Harvey mentioned "sizable donations" from the Selby Foundation and Charlotte Community Foundation, and the Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande helped with construction.
They also thanked the churches who support the pantry: Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Living Hope, Englewood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church, Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande and Sunrise Baptist Church.
"These churches who not only give us food donations, they provide people to volunteer hundreds of hours to work in the pantry," Harvey said, adding the Rotonda West Women's Club made 300 cookies for the event.
Harvey thanked Girl Scout Madelinn Canty who just received her silver award in Scouting for her dedication to Helping Hand. Boy Scouts Gabe Dickerson and Aydan Ware are in the process of earning their Eagle Scout award for improving Helping Hand.
"These two incredible young men approached Home Depot about funding a grant for the landscaping of our building," Harvey said. "They have also secured two donated benches from the Recycled Plastic Factory here in Englewood."
Pantry administrator Lance Anderson gave Harvey a bouquet of flowers. Harvey's husband, John, followed Anderson with another bouquet. He told the crowd he was glad the pantry was open.
"I can finally have my wife back now," he said. The two kissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.