What was once a swamp 2½ years ago is now a mecca of help and hope for the needy of Charlotte County.
Monday, after another day spent helping needy families, volunteers from the Sacred Heart chapter of St. Vincent de Paul paused to celebrate completion of its new building.
“What we are celebrating is the completion of a better way for us to serve the needy in Charlotte County,” said SVDP past president Gary Moerke.
Three years ago, Gary stepped forward to lead a capital campaign to build a much needed new service center at its Punta Gorda campus.
“People coming for help often had to wait in long lines that stretched outside. Every square inch of space was being utilized and we didn’t have adequate room for donations,” he said.
“We simply had to bite the bullet and add another building.”
After a successful campaign raised $1.2 million in five months, the new building was dedicated Feb. 23.
“It’s more than just more space in a new building,” said Moerke. “It will allow us to have a more efficient operation with a choice food pantry.”
As one of the leading charities for the poor in Charlotte County, in the past year alone SVDP assisted 16,231 individuals with pantry food. In addition 1,189 families were given household goods and 995 families received in financial assistance.
Yet, in spire of its major role in serving the poor, president Charlotte Boland says many never heard of them.
“After many years of helping people get out of poverty, we are still one of the best-kept secrets,” she said.
Boland thinks that’s because they are focused on helping the poor and seldom take time to tell people what they do.
Monday was a time to pause for a celebration as volunteers and neighbors in need gathered together for a picnic.
Gary Moerke, assisted by Tom Kelly and Ralph Goracke, served as grill masters.
Gary said it takes hundreds of volunteers to help with the 32 ministries within the local charity.
“We just launched a home repair ministry where we help those who cannot afford to pay someone to do it,” Moerke noted.
While those ministries play a vital role in helping people in need, the organization offers much more than financial help.
“We provide hope to those we serve in their greatest hour of need. We offer them the emotional comfort that someone cares,” said Boland.
It’s giving people hope and encouragement that often helps them turn their lives around, she noted.
In a 16-week “Bridges Out of Poverty” program, participants learn how to combat the forces keeping them in poverty. The program also provides individual mentors to help participants reach their goals.
“We’re helping people get out of poverty one family at a time,” said Moerke. “When someone moves from poverty to self reliance, it changes life for them and for future generations.”
In addition to the work of hundreds of volunteers, Divine Providence also seems to be at work at the SVDP center.
When one little boy told an interviewer he longed to have a bike, they said children’s bikes are seldom donated. But then a car pulled up with an unexpected child’s bike.
The same thing happened when a mother with five children was in dire need of a washing machine.
A volunteer in the furniture ministry said washers are seldom donated. Yet, within hours of the mother’s plea, a washer arrived.
“There are so many heart-warming stories we see here,” said volunteer Cathy Busi.
Although much of the funding comes from parishioners of Sacred Heart Church, one doesn’t have to be affiliated with a church to receive help.
The SVVDP campus is at 25200 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. More information can be found on Facebook at St.Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference.
