Very low counts of red tide have turned up in water samples in Charlotte County waters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts results of water samples taken throughout the state for signs of the toxic red tide algae.
An interactive map and a weekly report on myfwc.com Monday shows researchers detected very low counts — more than 1,000, less than 10,000 cells per liter of water — of red tide in three samples taken one east of Gasparilla Island at the mouth of Charlotte Harbor, another off Little Gasparilla Island in the Gulf, and a third offshore from Boca Grande. An additional sample, taken west of Captiva Pass in Lee County, also turned up traces of red tide.
The samples were collected Sept. 9. All other samples taken from Florida's west coast at that time turned up no trace, or background traces of the algae.
Red tide algae naturally occurs in the Gulf in low concentrations of a 1,000 or fewer cells per liter. The FWC has records of more intense blooms dating back to the late 1800s. Signs of toxic algae appear in the fossil records.
The problem for humans and marine life, is when red tide concentrations exceed 100,000 or more cells per liter of water. Humans suffer respiratory and other ailments, while fish and other marine life can die when the blooms intensify.
Late in 2017 and throughout 2018, Charlotte, Sarasota and other coastal counties from Pinellas south to Collier County were plagued with intense blooms of a million or more cells per liter.
Throughout 2018, significant numbers of sea turtles, manatees and dolphins succumbed to the toxins throughout the summer months. Goliath grouper and large tarpon washed up onto shorelines along with smaller fish and marine life.
For more information, visit myfwc.com
