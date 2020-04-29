NORTH PORT — Selling doughnuts wasn't essential during the statewide shutdown, but that didn't keep the rent from being due for Abbe's.
Unlike some local mom-and-pop businesses that stayed open with modified curbside menus, the 30-year-old doughnut shop in North Port couldn't do it.
"We couldn't get the all of products we needed to make the doughnuts and didn't have the cash flow after closing suddenly," said Shannon Duncan. She and her husband Jason own Abbe's Inc., situated in the usually-busy shopping center at 13625 Tamiami Trail in North Port. "We are hopeful that things are coming back slowly now. We can begin making some doughnuts."
While waiting to re-open, Duncan applied for several small business loans, including one from Sarasota County. She hasn't heard anything yet.
With rent due at the shop, the couple planned a one-day, cash-only curbside sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Homemade pre-packaged assorted batches include glazed, raised and cake doughnuts. A half-dozen is $4 and a dozen is $8.
"Hopefully we can make $1,500," she said. "Sadly, we won't have apple fritters or cinnamon buns for sale yet. With cash only, we can get people through the line quickly. No one will be allowed inside Abbe's."
Duncan hopes some customers may even want to buy some doughnuts and treat some of the community's front-line workers.
"How cool would it be for a family to deliver to workers at Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Publix, Save A Lot or Aldi or any one of the six fire stations, police department or the ER in North Port?" she said. "I bet it would brighten their day. Now that the parks are open, families could stop by here and then go to the park. We really hope to see lots of people Sunday. We miss all our customers."
Abbe's will reopen full time in mid-May after the Duncans make changes. Abbe's Inc. isn't like a spacious eatery where social distancing is easy. Currently restaurants must distance customers and limit gathering of no more than 10 at a table, including those outside where Abbe's regulars sometimes linger almost every morning, talking about politics, current events and how they do it up north.
"Our older clientele likes to gather and talk for hours, they don't do social distancing very well," she said. "People have been sitting on the same stools at Abbe's since Jason was a kid, when his parents Valerie and Art owned the business. Jason was practically born in this shop and baked alongside his dad for many years in a place where everybody knows your name.”
Valerie's parents Jean and Marnon opened their first Abbe’s Donut shop in 1975 on South McCall Road in Englewood. In the 1980s, the couple opened the North Port location. Jason's aunt Liz Loupe and her husband Dan, opened Abbe’s Donut Nook in Port Charlotte and now own the location at the Englewood Event Center in Englewood.
Valerie, whose maiden name was Abbe, battled cancer, and died in October 2016. Art retired after his son took over the business.
