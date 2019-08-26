By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
FORT MYERS — Because HD Custom Homes co-owner Matt Harden didn’t show up for a recent bankruptcy hearing in Fort Myers, creditors must return to the federal courthouse in September.
Harden and partner Stephen Dukes owned HD Custom Homes until late last year. The pair abruptly closed their South Gulf Cove model home office in November, leaving more than 52 customers with about $10 million in unfinished homes, liens, permit fees and headaches.
Some customers say they have $300,000 in losses from HD Custom Homes. Individual customers could receive up to $50,000 in a state recovery fund of $500,000. However, each must follow steps required by the state. These funds are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some customers hired attorneys to help navigate the court system to try to get some relief.
Each homeowner must first try to legally get their money back from the company. Since HD Custom Homes’ owners didn’t file for bankruptcy protection, customers couldn’t immediately file claims against the builders to qualify for state recovery funds. As a result, the law allows HD Custom Homes customers to file paperwork to create an involuntary bankruptcy.
Earlier this year, three HD Custom Homes clients, now represented by Sarasota attorney Alan Tannebaum, filed the involuntary bankruptcy paperwork forcing Dukes and Harden into court. Now, other HD Custom Homes creditors can be heard.
At the July hearing, the bankruptcy judge appointed trustee Robert Tardif to listen to homeowners’ complaints about the defunct company. He explained his job is to look into HD Custom Home’s assets and learn how customer’s deposits and other funds collected from subcontractors were spent. He’s asked for copies of canceled checks, signed contracts and other information from HD Custom Homes clients and unpaid subcontractors. He asked customers if they knew where Dukes or Harden lived because both allegedly moved out of Englewood.
Prior to the recent hearing, Tardif tried to subpoena Harden at his last known addresses in Florida and Alabama.
At last week’s hearing, Tardif heard from Dukes, who was there with his lawyer.
The next meeting of creditors is 10 a.m. Sept. 11 in Fort Myers. Dukes said Harden is expected to be at that meeting. Several creditors also said they would be there.
In addition to filing complaints against HD Custom Homes to the state, distressed homeowners also reported to the county’s Building Construction Division, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Attorney General, the FBI and the governor’s office.
CCSO assigned a member of the Economic Crimes Unit to investigate 50 complaints. Although the investigation was near completion earlier this month, two new complaints were filed against HD Custom Homes. Therefore the investigation is ongoing, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck.
“The detective is continuing to gather necessary information from the complainants while working with the state attorney’s office to determine what documents or other materials are needed for criminal charges.”
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
