ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County commissioners put all its advisory boards, including the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board, on hiatus.
At the recommendation of County Administrator Jonathan Lewis Tuesday, commissioners decided to suspend temporarily all the advisory board meetings due to the coronavirus. At the same time, they will keep to their meeting schedule but will delay all non-essential issues and decisions until May.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler suggested suspending advisory meetings not only protects the health of the volunteer board members, but also may offer them peace of mind. They won't have to worry about attending a meeting with the threat of the virus.
Soon after their decision, CRA manager Debbie Marks sent out an email announcing how the April CRA advisory board meeting was canceled. The advisory board faced no time-sensitive issues that needed to be decided in April. The hope now is the advisory board will be able to meet in May, Marks said.
"Staff is in the office, so if you need us, please call us at 941-473-9795 or email us at englewood@scgov.net," Marks recommended. Better yet, "the county is encouraging everyone to do business online or by phone."
Like Sarasota County, Charlotte County put its advisory board meetings on hold. Charlotte has listed online all its closures due to COVID-19 at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Closings.aspx.
Fire and Water
The Englewood Area Fire Control District went ahead and had its regular fire board meeting Wednesday and plans to have its next regularly scheduled board meeting April 22.
The fire district, however, hasn't thrown caution to the wind.
The fire board met, as it normally does, in the conference room of the district administration center. However, unlike normal board meetings, the commissioners did not sit at one table. Instead, they sat spread out, not near each other, Chief Kevin Easton said.
The fire district did not need to worry about the public since it's rare that anyone attends a meeting. That doesn't mean the public isn't welcome. But under the present conditions and with the threat of the pandemic, Easton discouraged anyone coming to the district meeting unless it is an imperative. People shouldn't be out and about unless they have to be, he suggested.
In light of the virus, firefighters are taking additional recommended precautions when they answer calls, Easton said.
Citing state executive orders and the advice of its attorney, Rob Berntsson, the Englewood Water District decided to cancel its April 2 meeting of elected supervisors.
The water district anticipates it will be able to hold a board meeting in May.
