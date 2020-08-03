COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
One of the last large gatherings in Englewood before the COVID-19 pandemic was the 14th annual Buchan Airport Fly-In on March 3.
The contributors, sponsors and local businesses helped make it a successful event.
Each year, students and cadets from Lemon Bay and Venice high schools volunteer at the event. They meet pilots and other aviation enthusiasts. This year, the Fly-In Committee awarded two scholarships from revenue generated at the event, which features pilots who fly into Englewood for breakfast and fellowship.
The scholarship benefits seniors who are entering aviation programs.
Fly-In Committee member Stephanie Harrison announced this year’s winners are Venice High School seniors Olivia Montour and Jonathon Drier. Olivia is registered for the fall semester at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she will major in aeronautical engineering.
She wants to work for NASA. Jonathon is entering The Citadel military college of South Carolina, where he also plans to major in aeronautical engineering. He wants to become a Marine Corps helicopter pilot.
“Congratulations are in order for both of these worthy candidates,” Harrison said.
Heron Creek Foundation helps the community
The Heron Creek Foundation board of directors is grateful to the Heron Creek Community for the generous response they received so far for their fundraising drive for grants.
As of July 25, the amount to be raised for the matching gift has been met and with that a matching gift of $24,000.
In a message to Heron Creek residents, the foundation explained, “While the amount raised so far is still much lower than our previous awarded funds, it does allow us to provide significant assistance to organizations dealing with the most critical needs of North Port citizens this year.”
The foundation usually raises about $55,000 to $60,000 annually and gives it away through local grants.
“The hourly and unemployed North Port residents are facing even more issues in the coming months as the federal government’s stimulus packages are diminished or completely dropped,” said the letter to Heron Creek residents. “Our fundraising drive for grants will continue until October 1, 2020.”
The Heron Creek Foundation’s letter also said, “COVID-19 has brought a new set of challenges but also successes. We are so incredibly proud to see how the students have accomplished the challenges they have faced over the past month. We have increased our mental health sessions for anyone that needs them to unlimited, and we are making sure that families have the tools to be successful.”
The foundation recently awarded $2,500 to North Port Meals on Wheels, which helped pay for 500 meals for North Port residents who cannot afford to pay for the meal to be delivered to them.
They also helped Teen Court of North Port. Teen Court is a alternative program for at-risk teens to be judged by their peers instead of being entered into “the system” for minor juvenile offenses.
“Heron Creek Community Foundation’s grant affords Teen Court students and their parents the opportunity to receive drug testing free of charge,” according to a message from Teen Court. “Whether a family is doing it as intervention after the student has been caught abusing drugs, being in possession of drugs or whether the family is using this as a prevention tool, before it becomes a problem.”
KIDS NEEDS HELPS
With board chair Rebecca “Becca” deRosa at the helm and fellow officers Marcia Ziegler, historian, Cindy Handrick, treasurer, and Mary Jo Holleran, secretary, to help lead year-round community outreach efforts, Kids Needs of Englewood has powered forward in spite of COVID-19 and the many challenges it has placed in its path.
Representing the local schools and rounding out the Kids Needs board are members Beatriz DeLaEspriella, Teresa Dailey, Vicki Robinson and Stephanie Peoples.
While Kids Needs of Englewood reaches out to hundreds of area students year-round, volunteers are ready to help students next week with their back to school needs.
Kids Needs will open its closet doors from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for families pre-K through 12th grade.
Then Kids Needs will reopen the closet regularly from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Families are welcome to the closet once each month and they may select shoes every three months.
“Where do the clothing, shoes, toiletries and school supplies that fill the Kids Needs shelves come from?” said Holleran. “Our generous Englewood area community members and civic groups collect and drop off donations at our more than 20 donation boxes; then, our volunteer drivers empty the boxes each week and deliver the goods to the closet location.”
Monetary donations are welcome and they may be mailed to P.O. Box 3203 Placida Road, FL 33946. Visit Kids Needs on Facebook or at kidsneedsenglewood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.