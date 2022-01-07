SARASOTA — Perhaps it was the 23 advocates speaking during the Dec. 7 Sarasota County Commission meeting, but county officials received the message loud and clearly.
Accordingly, when commissioners meet Tuesday to consider again how they want to allocate $84.2 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, they’ll see a staff proposal to increase the allocation for affordable housing by another $20 million.
When commissioners first considered how to spend the funding on Dec. 7, staff had proposed only devoting $5 million to the county’s efforts to promote affordable housing, which had been one of the commissioners’ priorities for several years.
That proposal drew an outcry from affordable housing advocates.
“The market does a phenomenal job of taking care of the upper end. The market does a terrible job of providing housing for those working at or near minimum wage,” said Jon Thaxton, a former Sarasota County commissioner and senior vice president at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice.
“Facilitate the market to do things that it would not normally do on its own,” Thaxton said during the meeting.
With commissioners expressing varying amounts of displeasure at the $5 million figure during their discussion, they proceeded to remove $34 million from the list proposed by staff and directed Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to return in January with a revised list.
Those revisions resulted in the additional $20 million in funding for affordable housing, bringing the total to $25 million.
At their Dec. 15 retreat when they discussed their strategic plan for 2022, commissioners indicated they wanted to see a list of potential projects that could be funded with the money by the end of July.
However, in a memo explaining the new allocations list, Lewis wrote that, “(t)he intent would be to bring back those options in March of 2022.”
Affordable housing is not the only issue getting a bump in funding.
Mental health projects will receive an additional $3 million bringing that total to $8 million, and the project to convert the Venice Gardens Wastewater Treatment Plant to advanced wastewater treatment standards will get $10 million where no allocation had been made previously.
Commissioners will discuss the revised allocation list during Lewis’ report, which is anticipated to occur late in the morning Tuesday.
