ENGLEWOOD — As Wayne Neher cleaned Minnie’s cage, she crawled on his lap and looked at him as if to say she wanted to go home with him.
Neher, 24, wasn’t looking to adopt a cat. He already had Neko, a cat named for the Japanese word for cat.
But Neher believed Minnie really needed a home. As the Venice’s St. Francis Animal Rescue worker closed the cage door, he knew he should adopt Minnie and bring her home to meet his 3-year-old cat.
Minnie, 12, was formerly owned by Kathleen Kozlik.
Kozlik died in July.
After losing her apartment in February, Kozlik and her cats Minnie and Bailey lived in a minivan in Englewood.
Kozlik navigated food pantries and mobile showers. She shared tuna with her cats. Every night, she slept in the back of the van with the cats.
She often kept the car running to use the air conditioner and parked in safe, shaded areas.
Even after Kozlik became dehydrated and went to the emergency room in Englewood, she refused to be admitted. She wouldn’t let the cats be unattended overnight. She told pantry volunteers she didn’t trust if anyone fostered the cats, they would give them back.
Kozlik, 61, died in a public parking lot off West Dearborn Street. The cats may have been in the minivan before Kozlik’s remains were discovered.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit removed the cats. The cats had chips from the St. Francis Animal Rescue in South Venice.
The cats arrived there July 25. They were quarantined and examined by a veterinarian. Bailey was too sick and died. But Minnie only suffered from an infected bottom tooth.
Rescue volunteers were pleased to learn she would fully recover. Her tooth was removed and she was treated with medication. Minnie was ready for adoption.
That’s where Neher comes in.
“I’m glad Minnie came to my house where there was another cat, because she was already used to living with one,” Neher said. “The two get along pretty well. They are both friendly, have the same personalities and are chill cats. I could tell Kathleen loved her cats and took good care of them.”
Neher said he didn’t change the cat’s name, but occasionally calls her “Min Min.”
Neher and Minnie’s story was recently highlighted for the Clear the Shelter Month event at St. Francis, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail. The goal is a countrywide promotion to get pets adopted. Throughout August, most cat breeds can be adopted for $25.
Many pets are coming to the shelter from families that are displaced by rising rents in the area.
“Kathleen’s heartbreaking journey is just one of the countless stories we have encountered so very often in recent months,” St. Francis Animal Rescue wrote on its social media page. “We, along with our community, must find ways to help families in need.”
Neher said Minnie’s adoption is a “happy ending to a sad tale.”
“It worked out great,” he said. “At least Minnie will have some kind of companionship for the rest of her life. I didn’t want her to stay in the shelter for too long with all she had been through last month. Every cat deserves a home.”
For more information, visit www.sfarvenice.org.
