For 21 years, students in Kathy Ann Wylie’s class at Vineland Elementary School have their parents bring them to Brookdale Assisted Living home in Rotonda to sing and serve cookies. Wylie is assisted by co-teachers Samantha Warren and Maggie Gatmaitan. The seniors enjoy seeing the young faces of children dressed up in holiday wear. Some older students even return to carry on the tradition.
After 21 years, the kids are still singing to the seniors
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
