For 21 years, students in Kathy Ann Wylie’s class at Vineland Elementary School have their parents bring them to Brookdale Assisted Living home in Rotonda to sing and serve cookies. Wylie is assisted by co-teachers Samantha Warren and Maggie Gatmaitan. The seniors enjoy seeing the young faces of children dressed up in holiday wear. Some older students even return to carry on the tradition.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.