ENGLEWOOD — The Ainger Creek ramp on Placida Road will be offline to boaters.
Charlotte County plans to close the boat ramp Nov. 18-27 for $28,800 in repairs.
The county will be upgrading the ramp’s articulated mats and fixing the washout at the toe of the ramp. The repairs are part of a countywide boat ramp improvement project.
Construction is expected to last six days with four additional days to address any contingencies. For more information, contact project manager Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boaters will not be left high and dry in the Englewood area. Here are some more public ramps:
• Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park, 1000 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
• Placida Park boat ramp at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway, Placida.
• Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood.
• Manasota Beach Park, 8570 Manasota Key Road.
• South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola Street, South Gulf Cove.
• The El Jobean Boat Ramp, 4224 El Jobean Road (State Road 776).
Visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov to find more Charlotte County facilities, and www.scgov.net for Sarasota County.
