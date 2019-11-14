ESaingerramp111519ss.jpg

The Ainger Creek boat ramp on Placida Road will close for repairs Nov. 18-27. Boaters are encouraged to launch from other public boat ramps in the Englewood area.

ENGLEWOOD — The Ainger Creek ramp on Placida Road will be offline to boaters.

Charlotte County plans to close the boat ramp Nov. 18-27 for $28,800 in repairs.

The county will be upgrading the ramp’s articulated mats and fixing the washout at the toe of the ramp. The repairs are part of a countywide boat ramp improvement project.

Construction is expected to last six days with four additional days to address any contingencies. For more information, contact project manager Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Boaters will not be left high and dry in the Englewood area. Here are some more public ramps:

• Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park, 1000 S. McCall Road, Englewood.

• Placida Park boat ramp at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway, Placida.

• Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood.

• Manasota Beach Park, 8570 Manasota Key Road.

• South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola Street, South Gulf Cove.

• The El Jobean Boat Ramp, 4224 El Jobean Road (State Road 776).

Visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov to find more Charlotte County facilities, and www.scgov.net for Sarasota County.

2018 Florida registered boats and other vessels

• 950,740 statewide

• 23,511 Sarasota County.

• 22,947 Charlotte County.

•48,129 Lee County.

(Source: Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

