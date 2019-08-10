By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
COMMUNITY NEWS EDITOR
ROTONDA — As the doors of L.A. Ainger Middle School open today, 80 more students enrolled than administrators expected for the new school year.
The boost in new students is one of numerous additions at the school. During the summer, the campus underwent state-mandated additional safety hardening measures including fencing, heavy-duty doors and gates and more cameras.
The district employs a school resource officer from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Florida’s Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Act requires a highly trained armed deputy on campus at all times when school is in session.
Jaime Jones is the L.A. Ainger SRO.
“Students and teachers feel safe at the school and they know I’m here to protect them,” Jones said who has been at the school for three years. “Students see me throughout the school day. I am in the cafeteria. I’m there when they are switching classes. I get a lot of high fives. I have an open door policy, especially if a student or a parent needs to talk to me.”
This school year students must participate in active shooter drills. Jones said they aren’t meant to scare students or parents but to prepare everyone at the school for emergency situations.
With students safe, they can concentrate on academics. For the second year, the school earned an A grade through the Florida Department of Education standards.
“An example of how well our students did last school year is 100% of our seventh and eighth graders passed geometry in Carolyn Costello’s class,” said Daryl Konrardy, assistant principal. “Thirteen of the 18 students passed with a 5, which is the highest grade. They took tests that are given at the ninth-grade level.”
Konrardy said students also excel in 3D printing, art, business classes as well as band, athletics and community service.
“Our students can take manufacturing and business classes and earn an industry certification in middle school that an adult would have to pay for,” Konrardy said. “Our teachers allow students to foster their skills. That’s why they do so well. It builds self confidence.”
This school year, sixth graders can try out for sports teams. L.A. Ainger teams compete against other middle schools in the district including charter schools. Sports include basketball, wrestling and track.
Each year, the art department produces award-winning students at the district-wide fair.
Konrardy said the school is using positive behavioral recognition for students who do the right thing.
“A teacher can recognize students for making improvements in their grades, improvements in their attitude, or for helping other students or their teacher — we want to reward the students,” he said. “We will be recognizing them weekly. This program is designed to award all students who make improvements and not just the ones who always do well.”
The Parent Teacher Organization stepped up by helping the school with donations for school programs, end-of-the-year field trips, grants for classroom teachers and supplies through two annual fundraisers. They are planing the Cougar Run on Oct. 4 and a golf tournament on Nov. 16 at The Hills at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. The tournament is open to the public.
Band director Tim Ostrow lined up performances for the jazz, marching and concert bands. Students will play at the Jazz Festival, the parade at Boca Grande, at Lemon Bay High School during a football game, at the LBHS performing arts center, fall and winter concerts and the Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education, FAME Music City fundraiser.
Additionally, students plan to give back to the community by visiting veterans, making cards and shopping for residents in local nursing homes and homebound individuals served by Meals on Wheels.
“We have a great relationship with the Rotary Club, the PTO, the veterans groups, etc.” Konrardy said. “We have teachers who work so hard and go above and beyond their classroom duties. They also partner with non-profits and more than 70 business sponsors so our students can have meaningful engage and opportunities to serve in the community. It’s really going to be an exciting year for us all.”
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
