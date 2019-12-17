Members of the L.A. Ainger Middle School staff and the student Cougar Cares Club participated in the Senior Giving Tree project again this year. The generosity of this school will help 54 seniors in the Englewood area know they are thought of during the holidays. Presents are going to participants on Meals on Wheels and those who are in local nursing homes.
