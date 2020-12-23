Staff at L.A. Ainger Middle School worked together to load up the Englewood Senior Citizen Giving Tree with gifts again this year. Pictured with the haul of presents for senior citizens are, from left, (front) Cindy Galeone, Chris Broyles, Melissa Abreu, Fawn Cox, (back) Leah Johnstone, Heidi Adams, Mary Murnighan, Maureen Cerbone, Donna Hamasian and Michelle Hill.
