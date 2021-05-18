Essay winner Mexi Font

L.A. Ainger Middle School student Mexi Font won first place in Florida for this year's Annual Americanism Essay Contest, sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Pictured from left in the front: Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 Past Exalted Ruler Jean Humphreys and essay winner Mexi Font. Back row: Past Exalted Rulers Roger Redman and Bob Humphreys, and Exalted Ruler Paul Bernhardt.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ROTONDA WEST — Mexi Font, an eighth-grade student at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Rotonda, earned a first place in the State of Florida Annual Americanism Essay contest.

The contest is sponsored by the Florida State Elks Association, associated with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. 

Font represented Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 and her school in the contest.  

Mexi’s teacher Susan James coordinated with Bob Humphreys, Lodge 2710 Americanism Chair, to submit her essay in December.

Mexi’s parents, Holly Font and Spencer Hartvigsen, were invited to dinner at Rotonda Elks lodge May 7, where Mexi was awarded a $1,500 check.

Mexi and her family will be attending the upcoming Elks Convention in Orlando, over the Memorial Day holiday, where she will read her winning essay.

