ROTONDA WEST — Mexi Font, an eighth-grade student at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Rotonda, earned a first place in the State of Florida Annual Americanism Essay contest.
The contest is sponsored by the Florida State Elks Association, associated with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Font represented Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 and her school in the contest.
Mexi’s teacher Susan James coordinated with Bob Humphreys, Lodge 2710 Americanism Chair, to submit her essay in December.
Mexi’s parents, Holly Font and Spencer Hartvigsen, were invited to dinner at Rotonda Elks lodge May 7, where Mexi was awarded a $1,500 check.
Mexi and her family will be attending the upcoming Elks Convention in Orlando, over the Memorial Day holiday, where she will read her winning essay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.