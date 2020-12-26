Students in Joan Mangone's home economics class at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood received a lesson in construction techniques this month by building gingerbread houses from scratch. The students planned the houses, mixed and baked the batter, then built and decorated the houses for the holidays.
Ainger students build with gingerbread
- Provided by L.A. Ainger Middle School
