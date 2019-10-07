L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood held its annual color run at the school Friday night. The school’s Parent-Teacher Organization sponsors the color run which raises money for the school to use for a variety of activities. More than 200 kids participated in this year’s color run. The kids have a blast racing around the school while getting doused with colored powder.
SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN
