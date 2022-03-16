ENGLEWOOD — Spring Break a busy time for the Englewood Community Coalition.
With a public program tonight about Alateen and a beach cleanup day coming up, organizers are hoping students can get some useful information and have fun through the coalition.
The Englewood Community Coalition is one of area groups aimed at tackling adverse childhood experiences, which they call ACEs.
ACES include negative conditions that children may experience before age 18 such as an abusive parent, incarceration, the death of a parent or sibling, alcoholism in the family, homelessness, poverty and a lack of food or good-paying job to help pay bills. ACEs can also include traumatic situations that for a child, such as having a parent with a mental illness or being part of a family going through a divorce.
Today, the coalition is sponsoring a meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Englewood, that’s set up for live in-person participation and on Zoom.
It features Gretchen Leppla of Englewood, who will talk about building youth resiliency through Alateen.
The program offers prevention strategies to reduce the likelihood of the recurrence and mitigate effects.
A 1990s study showed a significant relationship between the number of ACEs a person experienced and a variety of negative outcomes in adulthood, including poor physical and mental health, substance use and risky behaviors.
The Englewood Community Coalition is focusing on Alateen as one way children dealing with alcoholism in their family can cope.
By attending Alateen, teens meet others with similar situations. They talk about how their lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking.
Alateen is not a religious program and there are no fees or dues to belong to it. It’s usually operated in conjunction with Alcoholics Anonymous.
“We know it may be challenging at first, but Alateen is a real tool for students struggling or who need an outlet filled with others like themselves who have someone in their life who drinks,” said Kay Tvaroch, executive director of the Englewood Community Coalition Inc.
One in four children are affected by someone’s drinking, Tvaroch said. “The message to students is you are not alone. Alateen can help.”
To attend the meeting and for more information, visit the Englewood Community Coalition’s Facebook, or visit ccenglewood.com call 941-681-0091 or email kay@ccenglewood.com to learn more.
FREEBIES AT THE BEACH
Today and Friday, volunteers with the Drug Free D-Fy and the coalition will be at Englewood Beach, near the bathrooms under an umbrella giving away beach goodies to teens.
“During spring break, we are trying to set a really positive attitude ambiance on the beach,” Tvaroch said.
Tvarcoh said it’s also a great time to sign up any teens interested in volunteering for the Great American Cleanup 8-10 a.m. March 26 at the beach. The coalition teamed up with Keep Charlotte Beautiful and The Waverly restaurant, whose employees are volunteering and giving out certificates to participants.
“It’s annoying that there’s still lots of cigarette butts on the beach these days,” she said. “Thank goodness there’s people who are willing to pick them up.”
There are door prizes. Anyone who signs up in advance will receive a free T-shirt while they last. Tvaroch said there’s usually 45 to 75 volunteers who help — some just show up on the day of the event. Keep Charlotte Beautiful supplies the clean up materials.
For more information on the Great American Cleanup, call 941-681-0091.
