VENICE — Margaret and Garry Albritton’s artwork is back.
Two of the most well-known artists from Boca Grande and Placida will exhibit their artwork for the first time since their retirement in 2017 from Gasparilla Fishery and Albritton gallery of 38 years.
Clyde Butcher Galleries in Venice will be exclusively represent the Albritton’s Florida art works at their two galleries in Venice and in the Everglades.
“Garry and Margaret Albritton are wonderfully creative couple, each involved in their expression of art,” Niki Butcher said.
Clyde Butcher said their friendships date back to 1988 when they were all taking part in street art festivals.
“Their success grew at about the same pace as ours, which led us all to lead very busy lives. We lost track of them and only recently found each other again,” Clyde Butcher said. “We saw that even though they are retired, they can’t help but be creative. We invited them to exhibit in our galleries, and they enthusiastically agreed. We’re so happy they are part of our life again.”
Garry was born in Placida. His family had lived there since 1930 and owned a large fishing business. They had generational fishing families who worked with them and a fleet of shrimp boats that fished the gulf from Florida to Mexico.
After college, Garry and Margaret returned to Placida and worked at Gasparilla Fishery, Garry’s family business. They also opened an art gallery. For 38 years, Margaret sold her hand-painted etchings and silks and in Garry’s spare time he created his own wooden art and ceramics.
After his grandfather’s death Garry began to run the business. He expanded it shipping fish all over the world, delivering to restaurants all over Florida. He designed The Fishery Restaurant and developed the menu and ran it for 28 years.
In 2017, the Gasparilla Fishery was sold and they both decided to retire and move to Stanford to be close to their sons. They no longer wanted to run a business, but they can’t help but be creative and were thrilled when they reunited with Clyde and Niki and they offered to represent their art.
The opening reception for Albritton’s work is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, during Venice’s Art Walk at Clyde Butcher’s Venice Gallery and Studio, 237 S. Warfield Ave., Venice.
For more information, call 941-486-0811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.