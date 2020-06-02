ROTONDA — Tuesday afternoon might have seemed like a good day to hop into a lake to cool off.
It proved disastrous for a 14-year-old boy who as bitten by a 9-foot, 9-inch male alligator.
The incident happened at about 12:32 p.m. in a large lake at Rush Drive in the sparsely developed Rotonda Meadows neighborhood.
The boy was bit on his leg soon after he started swimming in the lake where cattails and weeds lined the shore.
The boy was airlifted to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg where he was treated for lacerations and a fracture, according to Florida Fish and Game Conservation Commission and Charlotte County Fire and EMS reports.
Wildlife officers stayed at the lake after the boy was taken by helicopter, and sighted a large alligator lingering in the nearby weeds along the shoreline.
On the opposite side of the lake, along an open beach-like sandy bank, a family with small children kept swimming and playing along the shoreline, despite being warned by state wildlife officers that an alligator had bitten the boy.
ALLIGATOR TRAPPERS
Shortly before 3 p.m. state alligator trappers Tracy Hansen, Kevin Estrada and Walt Christ arrived at the lake.
The trappers stood at the lake bank, armed with large spinning rods, spooled with 200-pound test braided line and a large treble weighted snagging hook. They also loudly played a recording of a baby alligator crying in distress. Wildlife officers said the baby alligator cries attract adult alligators.
Within a hour, the trappers spotted the alligator approaching. Estrada snagged it and fought to bring it to shore. Once it was landed, the trappers discovered the alligator's left eye was blinded.
Because the alligator was the size reported to them and lying in the water so close to where the boy was attacked, the wildlife officers feel confident it captured the right alligator, said public information officer Adam Brown.
Trappers generally destroy large "nuisance" alligators they trap.
GATORS ON THE MOVE
Alligator start "courting" in early April, and most alligators mate in May or June.
Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately 7 feet, although females can reach sexual maturity at 6 feet. A female may require 10 to 15 years and a male 8 to 12 years to reach these lengths.
Alligators, like other wildlife, become more active in the warmer spring months, will move between water bodies and be more visible while foraging for food.
Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63 to 68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.
Alligators guard their nests.
"FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property."
If someone is worried about an alligator or its behavior, call the FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWCGATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.
To learn more about alligators and their habits and "how to live with alligators," visit visit myfwc.com.
