COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
After Hurricane Sally ravaged Louisiana, Paul Orsino, commander of the American Legion Post 254 in North Port asked for donations.
North Port residents Jamie Nicastro, Jane Spaid, Ronnie Carroll and Leslie Williams immediately donated toiletries, canned goods and water.
The relief drive also generated funds to rent a trailer, gas, tolls and a hotel room for one night.
Then Orsino and Dave Starcher loaded a rental trailer. The men quickly realized the trailer dragged down the gas mileage to about 10 miles per gallon. They drove to Lake Charles, Louisiana. They met the American Legion commander there and gave the local donations to help its members, their families and the community.
"Now that we've done this drive, we will collect new items and give them when needed to any post in Florida," Orsino said. "We did it for the Bahamas and the Florida panhandle after Hurricane Michael in the past and now Louisiana, so next we will do it for fellow Floridians. This is what the American Legion is all about."
Scholarship opportunities in Englewood
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club doesn't want COVID-19 to wreck giving out scholarships to high school seniors like they have for years.
Understanding they can't have their regular fundraisers, the group launched a scholarship raffle. The entries are $3 or 2 for $5.
Anyone can shop at the club boutique from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays at 51 N Maple St. in Englewood. They have new items each week. Masks are required and all safety procedures for social distancing is observed. They are selling jewelry, shell and other art, home goods, kitchenware, florals, and tickets for a handmade quilt and the raffle.
For more information, call 941-474-9762.
Display your decorating talents
With the Halloween Safe Walk cancelled on Dearborn Street this year, the Old Englewood Village Association invites families to show off their Halloween decorating skills.
Prizes will be given to top winners in Englewood. Residents can submit their address and a photo for a chance to win up to $200 in gift certificates from member OEVA businesses. Residents and visitors will be able to view the entries and locations on our website/app (complete with a photo and map of the locations) then drive by and vote online for their three favorite Halloween decorated homes within the following zip codes 34223, 34224, 33947 and 33946.
There's also be a category for member businesses, giving them the opportunity to show their creativity and spirit of the holiday by decorating their place of business. Just like the homes, these businesses will have a place on the website/app where people can vote for their favorite Halloween decorated business. No gift certificates for the winning business, but they will get a certificate of their winning status to proudly display in their place of business.
The deadline for the free contest is midnight, Oct. 24. Voting will open to the public from Oct. 26 until 8 a.m. Oct. 31. On Halloween Day, the winners will be announced and prizes delivered.
For more information, visit www.englewoodfl.org.
Have good news? Email Elaine Allen-Emrich at elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.