ESlegionbaypines122319a

American Legion Rotonda Post 113 Commander Leroy Furman, Adjutant Royce Tyler and Chaplain Phil Kolbe present a $3,000 donation check to Dave Miller representative of Bay Pines VA Medical Center. The Post thanks the sponsors and golfers that made the donation possible through participation in the Post’s recent 28th annual Veteran Golf Tournament.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
