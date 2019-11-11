The Englewood Board of Realtors teamed up with Michael Saunders & Company, the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Farlow’s on the Water and Key Agency to serve veterans and their guests a free meal Monday at the Veterans Day celebration at the American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West.

