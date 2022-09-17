Tina Bond, president of the Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS 777, holds a lemon on the POW/MIA table setting. The lemon reminds Americans of the "bitter fate of those missing, captured and held prisoners in foreign lands."
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Coleen Austin, of the Ladies Auxiliary, prays Friday as Carlos Alicea, AMVETS Post 777 chaplain, reads a prayer for POW/MIAs and their families.
ENGLEWOOD — Pledging to never forget prisoners of war and missing in action veterans, AMVETS 777 post members held a small ceremony Friday explaining what each item on the table setting is for the POW/MIA at each post.
Post commander Bill Bond said is important to remember those who never came back while serving the country on Sept. 16 which is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Coleen Austin, ladies auxiliary member, read what each of the items on the table represented while ladies auxiliary president Tina Bond held each one.
Austin said the table is set for one which represents the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors. The table is round showing "our everlasting concern for our POW/MIAS). The cloth on the table is white symbolizing the purity of the their intentions to respond to their country's call to arms and of their sacrifice.
Austin said, "the Holy Bible represents the strength gained through faith in our country, founded as one nation under God to sustain those lost from our midst. The single red rose reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers."
The yellow ribbon on the candle symbolizes "our continuing uncertainty, the hope for their return, and our determination to account for them," she said.
"The lone candle symbolizes the frailty of a lonely prisoner and shines as a guided light to show the way home our hope for their return," she said. "The black ribbon on the candle reminds us that the numbers continue to increase for those not coming home."
The single rose is a symbol of the loved ones and families who will never give up, never despair, and never quit hoping as they wait, and wait, and wait.
The red, white, and blue colors of our country's flag are tied around the bud vase as a tangible reminder to all of us, that the spirit of those not with is today will never die, so long as we refuse to forget or let others forget.
"A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate, captured and held prisoners in foreign lands. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty," she said.
The glass is inverted, but not broken, it symbolizes their inability to share this evening's toast.
"As you look upon the empty chair," Austin said. "Remember they are missing and remember their service and sacrifice. Remember because there, for the grace of God, go we."
Bill Bond said with the advancement of DNA testing those lost are being returned home.
"There are stories of mass graves or not having or someone discovers a grave and they can be traced through DNA to identify those people years later," he said. It is an amazing process. We remember those who have been captured. They served our country. There are still some missing in action who still need to be accounted for and we won't forget."
Earlier last week, the post served lunch to six veterans from the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
"The veterans love to come here and talk to us about how they are doing," Bill said. "It gets them out. They love eating lunch with us."
The next public event at the post is Oktoberfest from 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the post at 3386 Access Road in Englewood with dinner, karaoke, raffles, dancing and more. Dinner is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with brats and sauerkraut.
