A small ceremony was held at AMVETS 777 in Englewood on Friday to remember POW/MIA who didn't return home from military service.

ENGLEWOOD — Pledging to never forget prisoners of war and missing in action veterans, AMVETS 777 post members held a small ceremony Friday explaining what each item on the table setting is for the POW/MIA at each post. 

Post commander Bill Bond said is important to remember those who never came back while serving the country on Sept. 16 which is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.


