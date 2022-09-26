WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A former AMVETS Post 2000 commander was recently honored with the National Aid Support award for helping disabled veterans.

Richard Beaulieu is the liaison between the AMVETS and AMVETS Department of Florida Sons Organization. Since 2012, the nonprofits worked together on the Veterans Veterans Mobility Assistance Program helping disabled vets with scooters, adaptive driving equipment, lifts, parts and repairs.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments