WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A former AMVETS Post 2000 commander was recently honored with the National Aid Support award for helping disabled veterans.
Richard Beaulieu is the liaison between the AMVETS and AMVETS Department of Florida Sons Organization. Since 2012, the nonprofits worked together on the Veterans Veterans Mobility Assistance Program helping disabled vets with scooters, adaptive driving equipment, lifts, parts and repairs.
AMVETS Department of Florida Sons Organization began the program to supply scooters "for veterans that could not get one through the VA or their insurance."
"We help veterans and their families with the scooters," said Beaulieu, the AMVETS Department of Florida Sons coordinator. "The program has been helpful for local and Florida veterans."
In August, Beaulieu attended the national convention at the Silver Helmet Awards in New Orleans. The Army veteran's photo and biography was in the keepsake program given to all attendees.
Inside that booklet, it said, Beaulieu's "advice has been immeasurable in helping Squadrons in dealing with the intricacies at the grassroots level. He has served AMVETS well and in the best traditions of the organization."
Beaulieu received the National Aid Support Award. He also made a quick speech to thank everyone for the successful partnership.
"This award is reflection of the hard work from the supports at AMVETS Post 2000 (Warm Mineral Springs) and those who love to help others," he said. "Members in the auxiliary, the Sons and the post, held all kinds of fundraisers to buy the scooters and the parts. Keeping the scooters working means independence and mobility for the veteran or family member in need."
Many times, the veterans weren't able to get insurance to cover the parts or maintenance, so the program helped fill the financial gap for the person in need.
The AMVETS also worked with the Veterans Administration on behalf of disabled veterans for mobility and other issues.
AMVETS Post 2000 and others in the region continue to support the program. They will take a scooter in good shape that "takes up in a garage" and give it to someone in need.
"Most of the scooters can be easily repaired or just need a new battery," Beaulieu said. "They become a blessing to a veteran or family member who has difficulty with mobility."
To help or for more information, call Beaulieu at 518-376-5268.
