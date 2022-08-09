ENGLEWOOD — Bill Bond was flabbergasted when the AMVETS Post 777 was called to the stage to receive a prestigious award.
Bond, commander of Post 777 at 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood, was a the recent AMVETS state convention in Orlando, collected the plaque.
"What's amazing is we were nominated by someone outside of our post," Bond said. "This award is really recognition for our AMVETS family including the Sons of AMVETS, the Riders, the ladies auxiliary and post members."
Bond said the post members have been active during the pandemic including remembering veterans living at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
Members visited during veterans holidays and supporting the facility.
The auxiliary also purchased defibrillators and area paramedics held a class for members to learn to use them.
The AMVETS Post 777, Sons of AMVETS and Ladies Auxiliary in Englewood donated $600 to the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund. The state-run home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, has 120 beds offering longterm care. It is also designed to welcome veteran residents with dementia.
The Doug Jacobson Residents Fund is a local nonprofit managed by a volunteer board of directors whose mission is to provide funds for services, activities and equipment for veterans who reside at the state-run facility.
AMVETS donations helped give veterans some items that the state doesn't pay for those at the nursing home including cards, craft kits, internet, TV, wi-fi, specialized medical equipment and personal supplies.
The Ladies Auxiliary knew they couldn't go inside and spend time with the veterans during COVID lockdowns. So the members donated electrical shavers and shaving equipment as a way to continue their service to the Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home residents.
The AMVETS family also raised $3,200 to help in the community. They supported the homeless veterans shelter in Punta Gorda, run by Volunteers of America. The Punta Gorda Veterans Village provides transitional housing and supportive services to homeless veterans to stabilize them over a six-month period and prepare them for a life of independence.
The AMVETS donated $350 in soaps, cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shirts and blankets to veterans.
The AMVETS chapter has been one of the fastest-growing in the United States for the past few years. Last year, its Riders Chapter 777 received the Quality Chapter Membership Award for the largest membership increase in 2020-21 by AMVETS National.
They also held a Sept. 11 memorial service along with veterans ceremonies throughout the year.
On July 2, members celebrated the fifth anniversary of the post serving Englewood and veterans in the region. The Ladies Auxiliary was chartered in 2018.
During the school year, AMVETS awarded three service medals to three Lemon Bay High School JROTC cadets who demonstrated outstanding personal attributes, a neat personal appearance, initiative, dependability, judgment and self-confidence and high personal standards.
The post has weekly fundraisers including armed forces races, canteen bingo and poker, queen of hearts, along with karaoke, live entertainment and canteen specials.
"We always welcome prospective new members," Bond said. "We love serving the community."
For more information about the post, call 941-460-8755 or visit www.amvets777.org
