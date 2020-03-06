ENGLEWOOD — New artists galleries open are at the Englewood Art Center today.
The center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood, is featuring Ancient Influences in the Loranger Gallery, Miami mixed media artist Michelle Pruitt in the Mitchell Gallery, paintings by Mary Cameron in the Mangrove Gallery and stained glass by Mary Gaines in the members’ gallery.
The reception is free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A free wine pouring is provided by Vino Loco.
The Ancient Influences art is diverse said director Samantha Parkinson. It was judged by Jacobina Trump, a business coach, speaker, educator, painter, and author who studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in The Hague, Holland. She is the facilities manager at the Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key.
“It’s really exciting to see the diversity of this media,” Trump said. “We have oil painting, pen-and-ink drawings, acrylic painting and photography on the far wall. The theme of ancient influences shows the cultures that they represent, so that’s a really cool. It makes for really cool imagery in the gallery.”
Parkinson said she likes to test new themes in the summer.
“We see how they do and then if they’re successful people enjoy them and then we will try them again when the season comes,” she said. “So basically this show is one of the things that we believe people will enjoy.”
Winners will be awarded at about 3 p.m. today during the reception.
“We know who won, but we don’t post the awards until we notify the artist at the reception,” she said. “We also have an artist Michelle Pruitt coming from Miami. She is a ceramics artist. We’re bringing her in because she’s very prolific. We have an abundance of ceramics programs here. She does this really, really well.”
Parkinson said Pruitt has a display of ceramic rabbits and snakes. They are suspended on Plexi panels hanging from the ceiling.
“It’s a maze,” she said. “In the maze is a chase. The rabbit is chasing the snake and the snake is chasing the rabbit. So as you walk through it, it wraps around and is interactive. It’s a little bit delicate, but very cool. I’m so excited to have this going on during the reception.”
The galleries will be open for viewing through March 27.
For more information about the Englewood Art Center, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.