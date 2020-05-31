And the winner is of a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is Gwen Buchanan. Her name was picked recently at the Englewood Moose Lodge by the Moose Riders. There were 1,300 tickets sold. The group will select several different charities to give the $13,000 raised to help in the community.
