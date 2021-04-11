ENGLEWOOD — The property that's served for years as the home of the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary is up for sale.
The property at 145 W. Dearborn St. was once a 1,880-square-foot home built in 1952. It was converted into a store retail outlet, then the headquarters for the no-kill shelter. There are two buildings, one housing 17 cats ready for adoption. The entire 9,533-square-foot lot is for sale for $325,000.
"The property owner decided to sell," said longtime shelter manager and executive director Todd Zimmerman. "The owner is located in Colorado. We are grateful that she has allowed us to keep EARS at our current location for over a decade. We understand her decision and view this as an opportunity for EARS to grow."
Now Zimmerman and his team of volunteers are meeting next week to brainstorm solutions for the nonprofit. EARS' mission is to "rescue, care for and prevent cruelty to all domestic animals until they are adopted or live out their normal or healthy lives."
Zimmerman said the property is narrow and the buildings are in "bad shape." He said it's unlikely the EARS board will vote to buy the property because the bank may not issue a loan.
"I don't see any new owner wanting to keep the buildings, but I also don't see much being built there either," he said. "We are meeting with a couple of Realtors to help with a relocation plan. Brian Faro (managing broker at Paradise Exclusive Realty on Dearborn Street) was instrumental in helping the Wildlife Center of Venice with a location."
Zimmerman said the board will look for a new place with zoning that allows dogs housed on the property or a pet store with the ability to house a maximum of 30 animals on site.
Currently, there's no space for dogs so EARS uses foster homes prior to adoption. He said the board may not consider relocations any further than South Venice, North Port or Port Charlotte. However, another option is renting a stand-alone building or one in a strip mall that allows for pet shops.
"We are hoping it will be several months before the property is sold or the new owner would allow us to continue renting," he said. "We would love if someone with money would buy it for EARS."
Over the years, EARS rescued dogs from hurricanes including those in other countries. They paid for dogs that needed lengthy surgeries and have monthly adopts at local pet stores. Board members say they want to continue linking pets with good homeowners through the no-kill rescue.
"With the help of our amazing community, we know we can find the location that will enable us to expand our rescue," he said. "Please rest assured that our management team and board of directors are dedicated to keep EARS operating and serving the community."
Zimmerman said the EARS Thrift Store, 353 W. Dearborn St., which sells clothing and household goods to pay for EARS operations, will stay open in that location.
"We are asking that any inquiries regarding the sale and future location be addressed through our email englewoodanimalrescue@yahoo.com," board members sent in a statement to The Daily Sun. "Todd and our volunteers at the Adoption Center are always busy and need to keep their focus on the animals in our care."
For more information about EARS, call 941-681-3877.
