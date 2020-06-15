ENGLEWOOD — When David Dignam was in kindergarten, he didn't know what to call his teacher — Mrs. Dignam or mom. So he called her both.
"I mixed it up," Dignam laughed Monday while sharing stories about his mother Annette, who died Saturday night at age 78. "My mom was my kindergarten teacher. My buddies always told me your mom is a tough lady. She didn't put up with any stuff. She was amazing. She was loved by so many in Englewood."
It wouldn't be a stretch to say Annette Dignam's motherly instincts and dedication extended to an entire community. She taught nearly a whole generation of Englewood children, and established a lasting legacy that still benefits young people today.
Her daughter, Leslie Edwards, said one of the fondest memories she has with her friends and her mother is from Girl Scouts.
"My mom was a Girl Scout leader when I was 8," Leslie said. "We had to earn survival and sewing patches to be able to go to camp. My mom held a campout in our backyard. She said in the morning we had to hunt for our food in order to get the patch. When we woke up, there were boxes of cereal in the trees. There were bananas hidden in the yard. It was funny."
For Eric Fogo, who grew up as a friend of the Dignam family, Annette was like a second mom to him.
"Annette promoted education and was a strong volunteer — the face of Englewood," Fogo said. "Annette was a mom, grandma, great-grandmom. Even close to the end, she still clapped her hands and said she wanted to hold her grand-babies."
"I describe her as a kind, classy lady," Fogo said. "She had a way about her. She told me that growing up she lived on the same street as Bart Starr (the Green Bay Packer hall-of-fame quarterback who played for University of Alabama). They were friends."
David Dignam said his mother was born in Huntsville, Alabama, into a military family. Her father, a World War II pilot, was flying through a snow storm in Germany when he crashed into a mountain and died. Her mother would later marry another member of the Air Force, and the second marriage yielded three siblings for Annette.
She attended Auburn University, where she met Tom Dignam in the cafeteria.
"We ate lunch a lot" together, he said. "That's how we decided we wanted to meet each other's family. It worked out great. We were married, and I have so many good thoughts and photos to remember her."
Annette accepted Tom's marriage proposal, but thought they should wait until they graduated. He didn't want to wait, so they came back to Englewood and he worked in the family's business, Key Agency, for two years before they returned to Auburn.
"They had me while in college," David explained. "My mom went back to college. They lived in the married student dorms where the mothers went to class while another mother watched their kids. Then they moved to Florida. They were together for 57 years."
The couple graduated in 1966.
Annette's father-in-law, George Dignam, started the Key Agency in Englewood in 1952. Tom worked there for years. Today it's run by the third generation of the family, son David and daughter Leslie Edwards, and the fourth generation is deeply involved in its operations.
"My mom was a teacher at Lemon Bay School on the Charlotte side of Englewood. It was an elementary and middle school," David said. "She taught kindergarten, second and third grades. After Leslie came along, my mom took a leave and later substituted at Englewood Elementary School."
Dignam said his mother realized many of her young students weren't ready for kindergarten. They weren't reading. She wanted to help them learn basic skills before entering kindergarten. She and a group of teachers formed the Youth Enrichment Society, YES, and started a preschool at the Methodist Church which used to be on Green Street.
"Today that program is Foundations Early Childhood Education Center at Englewood United Methodist Church," David said. "She taught there for years and years. Leslie went there. My kids went there."
Annette started the women's group at Englewood Community Hospital and served on the church council board at Saint Raphael's Church.
"My mom believed in giving back and serving the community and did for a long time," David said, adding she was on the board for the Sarasota County Education Foundation and State College of Florida for more than 20 years. "The college named a room after her. There's scholarships in my parent's name for Lemon Bay High School students."
As supporters of State College of Florida, Annette and Tom Dignam were the first married couple to receive the SCF President's Award of Distinction.
In addition to her own charitable work, Annette liked to serve with her husband.
Tom Dignam wanted to become the Venice Moose Lodge's exalted ruler, but was told he was too young. So he and his father, George Dignam, established the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378. Annette was a member of the Englewood Elks Doe's group for women.
The couple was active in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
In 1999, Tom was active with The Hermitage in Englewood with its founder, Syd Adler. After Adler's death, Tom took up the charge to restore the entire 8.4-acre campus along the beach, involving his family in the process. A beach cottage on the Hermitage property, a retreat for artists, was named after Tom.
The Annette Dignam Hermitage/SCF Residency in Literature was created through an endowed fund set up by Key Agency and the Dignam family of Englewood at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The fund allows a writer of national stature a six-week Hermitage residency annually.
Today, Leslie is active in the Hermitage. She is also the president of the nonprofit Kids' Needs in Englewood, which Annette often helped.
Due to Covid-19, the family is planning a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to her first community cause — improving literacy for young children — through the Foundations Early Childhood Center, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223.
"We thought mom would really like that we went back to the beginning," David said. "Let's go back to the project she started and help children."
