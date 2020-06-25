COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
HELPING MEALS ON WHEELS
The volunteer crew at Meals on Wheels in Englewood is giving a shout out to whomever donated hand sanitizer. With COVID-19 a threat to the older population served by Meals on Wheels, it's necessary to keep volunteers and the homebound residents served safe.
Someone heard they were running low and anonymously donated hand sanitizer, which was a big help. Meals volunteers were also running low on bags. They asked Publix at Olde Village for help and the store responded. As part of the new COVID protocol, bags are needed for meal delivery. Publix gave Meals on Wheels enough bags for several weeks.
HELPING THE HOMELESS
The Country Hound, 1951 S. McCall Road at Palm Plaza, Englewood, is another drop-off point for these items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ROTARY SCHOLARS
Last week, Rotarians Janet Shawen and President Elect Deborah Hegedus and other volunteers delivered congratulations signs to recipients of the Lemon Bay High School Englewood Youth Foundation scholarships.
LIONS HONORED
Englewood Lion Gary Nieskes was recently named a "Builder Member" of the Florida Lions Foundation for the Blind. Nieskes was recognized for his "generous and outstanding support of our work for the blind in Florida. Noeskes has been involved with the FLFB for more than 20 years. The certificate was presented by Lion Kathy Lawless, member of the FLFB Board.
MASK GIVEAWAYS
The Englewood Fire Department teamed up with the Englewood Chamber of Commerce last week and gave away hundreds of masks courtesy of Project America Strong. The chamber still has a surplus of cotton masks for anyone to pickup at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The North Port Fire Department also gave away 13,000 masks at various drive up events over the past few weeks. Thousands were donated to the city by the Department of Health and Human Services to deliver to our community. Some were shared with City Hall and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. If you missed out, you can pick some up at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. These masks are not N95 masks, but are cloth face coverings. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or email wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.