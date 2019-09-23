SOUTH GULF COVE — A two-mile stretch of sidewalk is being poured along Appleton Boulevard in South Gulf Cove.
The construction of the sidewalks lives up to the commitment the community made after the death of Mariah Klinefelter in 2016. South Gulf Cove residents pleaded with the county to push up the planned building of the sidewalks for safety reasons after her death.
Klinefelter, a resident of Upper St. Clair, Penn., was visiting relatives in South Gulf Cove at the time of the accident. She was pushing her 5-month-old son Noah in a stroller along Appleton Boulevard at Bay State Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Shortly after 7 a.m., she was struck from behind by an SUV. Both Klinefelter and the SUV were heading east, into the glare of the rising sun.
Five-month-old Noah, who was treated at Bayfront Port Charlotte Hospital, survived, but began his life as a motherless child. “For ‘God’ sake slow down,” read a cross constructed as part of a roadside memorial on the Appleton-Bay State intersection. The word “God” was written in red.
While she may not have been a local resident, the South Gulf Cove community did not want Klinefelter's death to be meaningless. The South Gulf Cove Streets and Drainage Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board called for an acceleration of sidewalk construction, especially along Appleton and the main corridors, after Klinefelter's death.
The two-mile stretch is part of nine-mile project to construct a network of new sidewalks along South Gulf Cove's main corridors to Gasparilla Road. The $5.8-million project is scheduled to be completed in June 2020.
Charlotte County cautions motorists to be aware of periodic closures along the road and to expect slow-moving traffic or temporary delays near the workers.
For more information, visit "Project Status," on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or email Public Works project manager Ray Slater at Raymond.Slade@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
