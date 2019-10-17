Englewood’s Indian Mound Park — or Paulsen Point Midden as it is listed with the Florida Division of Historical Resources — has much to offer to visitors.
Besides boat launching, it has a beautiful shoreline area on Lemon Bay for fishing, or for simply strolling. Picnic tables and shelters with barbecue stands are available. The benches placed near the water are great spots for watching the aerial antics of the various types of shore birds that favor the park or to catch sight of the porpoises that frequently cruise by. It’s a great spot for sunset watching. And a short nature trail highlights the fascinating history of the park.
The midden or mound, decades in the making, is thought to have been occupied by native Americans from about 1000 B.C. to around 1350 A.D. The archaeologists who originally studied it are not sure why it was abandoned, but one theory is that as agriculture became more important for Native Americans, they moved further inland for more suitable growing land.
Many in archaeology circles think the Calusa built the midden. But other experts point out the Calusa territory ended somewhere south of Charlotte Harbor. If that’s true, then it could have been the Timucuas who could have built it. And other experts say no one really knows who the builders were, perhaps an unknown tribe.
Disposal of garbage is not just a modern-day problem. Indian middens were formed by the discarding of unwanted items such as tools, pottery, bones, remains of the many varieties of shellfish that were consumed.
These middens usually came into being on the shorelines near where fish and shellfish were caught. The enormous amounts of clam, scallop, conch, oysters and whelk shells, along with fish bones, serve to remind us of how rich these waters must have been at one time and how easy it was to have harvested these riches.
When Indian Mound Park, as we call it locally, was excavated in the middle 1960s it was discovered there were three mounds built on top of each other. The bottom mound was a human burial pit. This makes the Englewood midden more unusual. Most middens are not burial grounds, just refuse piles.
The bones of more than 200 people that were found indicated the people to be short and stocky. Endless amounts of shell tools and pot shards were also found. The quality of the pottery was quite high. Some patterned shards were discovered, which are much more unusual finds than just plain shards.
When the Intracoastal Waterway was dug in the middle 1960s, some of the fill was placed around the Englewood Mound, enlarging the area and connecting it to the mainland and enabling the establishment, eventually, of a park.
Here is an eerie story concerning the park that comes with a warning — think carefully before removing anything off the mound.
Melissa Pranke, a visual artist, writer and educator, was awarded Hermitage fellowships in 2011 and 2016. She said, “I had the privilege of staying at Manasota Key’s Hermitage Artist Retreat on those occasions. During my first residency I visited Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
“There is a sign declaring the mound to be a burial site and use respect when exploring, since you are actually walking over the bodies that remain buried.
“As you enter the mound site, the temperature drops about 10 degrees. It is cool and quiet with just a tiny rustling of wind through the trees, which I though of it as the whispering of people who lived here so long ago. You try to imagine what it must have been like, what their lives were like as you explore.
“On this occasion I noticed a perfectly shaped, weather-worn whelk shell in the middle of the path. I picked it up to examine it more closely. There were other bits of broken shells, but this shell stood out. I held it in my hands, it seemed like I had been meant to find it. I knew I should not remove it, but I brought the shell back to my room at the Hermitage and set it on the desk next to my laptop intending to use it as inspiration for some writing I was doing about the Hermitage and Englewood.
“I went to bed for the night. About 2 a.m., I was fully awakened by the distinct voice of a man telling me forcefully to ‘Put it Back.’ I strained my eyes to see the source of the voice, no person was visible. Again I heard a man’s voice, as if inside my head, but loud, telling me to ‘Put it Back.’
“I instantly knew what ‘it’ meant. Needless to say I did not go back to sleep, anxiously waiting daylight so I could drive to Indian Mound Park to return the shell to its rightful owner.”
Could it have been a Native American spirit from the long ago past past speaking to Melissa?
• • •
Indian Mound Park has been earmarked by Sarasota County Commissioners as archaeologically important. It is the first midden or mound in Sarasota County to receive such a designation.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
