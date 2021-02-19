ENGLEWOOD — When the Placida Saturday Art Market closed after many years, Danielle Lynch knew local artists needed outlets to showcase and sell their works.
So she created the Lemon Bay Art Attack. Touted as a safe, socially distanced space with directional flow and "plenty" of hand-sanitizing stations, Lynch recently launched the first of several two-day boutique fine art shows.
"In a world where everything has been canceled, there's a way for us to move forward safely while supporting the arts," said Lynch, owner of Blue Ribbon Events.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, about 24 artists are showing their works at Harborside Marine Sales, 3060 Placida Road, Englewood.
"This is a unique fine arts show where you won't find crocheted hand towels and there's no potato bags," she said. "These are good artists. They know what they are doing. Our first show in January went really well."
Lynch said these new style boutique events cater to the artists, makers and creators. She said the event is a great place to find the perfect gift for someone who has everything or is an art collector.
"If you are a supporter of the arts, join us," she said. "Local artist and master glassblower Rich Fizer will do live glass-blowing demonstrations throughout the weekend. He hand blows glass and manipulates the pieces at 2,200 degrees to create organic shells, vessels, sculptures and fish. Each piece is created by combining three gathers of glass where color is applied between each gather.
"Each piece is then reheated back up to 2,200 degrees and air is introduced while pulling, twisting and spinning it to add optics all the while keeping the fluidity of the line constant to create beautiful organic artwork," she said.
Other artists will be available with unique handmade items including potters, jewelers, fiber artists, lamp makers, photographers and more.
Sabrina Frey is a mixed-media artist who places together thousands of hand-selected and glued glass beads into one-of-a-kind mosaic paintings.
Frey, a former professor of interior architecture, developed her craft over years of study, research and experimentation with various artistic mediums.
"Today she creates immersive and tactile mosaics that can be experienced by all the senses," Lynch said. "By inviting customers to touch her works, she brings people into her art to physically connect to it. They are surprised that what they are seeing and touching is not a solid painting, but thousands of glass beads that allow people to explore the texture, layers, and variety of color, a representation of life."
John Formato works with metal. He uses American railroad spikes and welds them into hobbies, occupations and wildlife.
Lynch said she sweetened the experience by inviting award-winning crab cakes and Chesapeake Bay seafood chef Charles Maslin from the Laughing Crab food truck to the event.
"I grew up in Maryland and am a crab cake snob," Lynch said. "Chef Charles' crab cakes are the real deal. They are the No. 1 requested item on his menu."
Blue Ribbon Events planned two more weekend art shows March 20 and March 21, and April 17 and 18 at Harborside Marine Sales.
