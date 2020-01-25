ENGLEWOOD — Hundreds flocked to the 33rd annual Englewood Bank & Trust Invitational Art Festival Saturday. The show continues today from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at the bank, 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood.

Artists feature everything from handmade jewelry to large, original oil paintings, colorful sculptures, hand-forged jewelry, acrylics, watercolors, pottery, photography, printmaking and glass. Artists were invited by longtime artist Carroll Swayze to be a part of the show. Food and refreshments will be available.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

