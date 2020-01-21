ENGLEWOOD — Lisa McQueen smiled as she saw how much Garrett Galvin liked the giant snook she created out of his family's old barn.
Galvin's family recently gave McQueen of Queenie Tin and Fish Co., dozens of pieces of corrugated tin from the old barn owned by the Galvin family. The structure stood alongside Old Englewood Road for years, before the Galvins had to tear it down last month.
McQueen, who salvages old tin, wood and fixtures from old buildings, asked for some of the tin so she could create artwork.
To say thank you, McQueen made the snook for the family. She recently presented it to Garrett, the 20-year-old grandson of Dale Galvin, 76, who owned the Old Tin Barn.
McQueen showed Garrett some of her other tin creations including mermaids, sea turtles, octopus, seahorses she sells at the Dearborn Street Farmer’s Market on Thursdays.
"I love it. This came out even better than I envisioned,” the 20-year-old Galvin said. “I’m going to hang this at my house along with my other snook creations.”
Galvin, a local fisherman, quickly made an online video showing off McQueen's gift.
"The piece came with one stipulation — Garrett has to take me fishing," McQueen said.
"I know all of the boat captains," he said. "They are going to like seeing this."
McQueen’s works are on display and for sale at the Old Florida Outdoor Center, 463 W Dearborn St., Englewood. She has a gallery in Punta Gorda and a booth at the farmers' markets in Englewood and Punta Gorda. She also does art shows in Boca Grande.
Once the word spread the people could have pieces of the old barn repurposed into a one-of-a-kind piece of art, they started ordering them from McQueen. Each week she spends time making them at her studio and then brings back the finished product to the market.
“Like they say, one man’s junk can be turned into another man’s treasure,” she said. “I can make about 100 pieces out of the tin from the barn.”
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com.
