That’s one special event down, potentially with more to come.
The 28th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival held last weekend was the first major event permitted by the city in more than a year.
Socially distanced but with masks optional, it marked another significant step in the city’s return to normality just one week before the state and local state’s of emergency expire.
Most important, though, was the chance to get out in the sun and fresh air and stroll West Venice Avenue admiring the handiwork of artistic people from far and wide.
City Manager Ed Lavallee told the City Council Tuesday that special event sponsors had been asked to be patient regarding approval of their events until after the craft festival.
Everything went fine, he said, so permitting of events will be returning to normal, though with a streamlined process for smaller events that don’t need city resources.
“It was a pleasure to see people in the streets again,” Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
Don Rinzel sits among the unique and colorful work he and his wife create for their business, The Beaded Closet Dazzling Housewares. Everything is made out of common household items.
