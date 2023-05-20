Mangrove Gallery

Artwork by Roberta Giannone in the Mangrove Gallery at Englewood Art Center.

 Courtesy of Englewood Art Center

There’s a big reason instructor Marianne Vogel enjoys teaching.

“The Englewood Art Center has provided me, as a creative person, the opportunity to help spread the joy that comes from experiencing a creative process,” she said.

Marianne Vogel

Marianne Vogel with one of her wet felting vessels. Vogel has been teaching an assortment of fiber-related classes at the Englewood Art Center for ten years.
Wet felting vessels

You can learn the process of wet felting at the Englewood Art Center, starting out with beads and moving on to vessels (pictured).
Ken Mitchell Gallery

Artwork by Debra Rhoads and John Shaw in the Ken Mitchell Gallery at the Englewood Art Center.
Members Gallery

Artwork by ML Fortuna in the Members Gallery at the Englewood Arts Center.
   
