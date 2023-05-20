There’s a big reason instructor Marianne Vogel enjoys teaching.
“The Englewood Art Center has provided me, as a creative person, the opportunity to help spread the joy that comes from experiencing a creative process,” she said.
As a division of Ringling College Continuing Studies, EAC offers community art classes for all ages, including drawing, painting, ceramics and woodworking. Although EAC is part of the college, you can’t earn degrees through these classes.
Volunteer LA Finfinger has taken ceramic classes at the Art Center since 2021, and she eventually became a volunteer and began monitoring the ceramics studio in February 2023.
“I have no formal art training and had never worked in clay before this, and I’m in my forties,” Finfinger said. “It takes patience, and the art of learning anything new is always humbling and worth it.”
Vogel has been teaching an assortment of fiber-related classes at the Art Center for ten years. One of her most popular classes is Wet-Felted Fuzzy Vessel—a four-hour session where participants learn to create a small vessel through wet felting. At the end of the class, each student leaves with their own one-of-a-kind “pod.”
“Being able to show and share a new creative process to someone is really the best feeling ever,” Vogel said. “And then they can share and pass this experience on to others.”
The easiest way to learn about the process of wet felting wool is by taking her Felt Beading class, she said. Participants learn how to handle dry wool and incorporate soap and water to make small, felted beads.
Other classes Vogel teaches are Silk Dye Transfer and Free-Style Weaving.
“Being a ‘maker,’ as I like to say, has a very powerful and positive effect,” Vogel said. “It’s like easy exercising for our brains!”
In addition to community classes, EAC also exhibits artwork in its four galleries. Each gallery displays different types of art.
For instance, the Mangrove Gallery features local, professional artists, and the Members Gallery is reserved for EAC members. The Ken Mitchell Gallery is a curated space where the art center invites artists from all over to participate.
The largest gallery is the community Warren Loranger Gallery. Throughout the year, the art center decides on a specific theme for the exhibition and invites the public to bring in their work to be displayed and judged for prizes. The current exhibition is Beaches, Backroads, and the Bay, which features artwork reflecting the local environment and gives the Gulf Coast its unique identity.
“There are a lot of very talented artists at all skill levels, and it’s not intimidating to get started as a student or an art fan,” Finfinger said.
EAC also has events throughout the year, including their annual Summer Art Market. They set up about twenty art vendors, food trucks, live music, free crafts for kids and demonstrations from their instructors. They recently partnered with Kids Needs of Englewood for a CHAIR-ity auction, inviting people to decorate chairs and auction them off in support of the organization.
Creativity is an essential outlet for many people, and EAC hopes to provide a supportive space for them to hone their skills.
“We invite anybody who’s interested in the arts to come in and spend some time with us,” Samantha Parkinson, the director of the Art Center, said. “We hope to foster creative dialogue in the community so we’re happy to have you.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.