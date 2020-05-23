EL JOBEAN — You had a dream. Life happened. Now you are bitter.
But this shouldn't be your story. In fact, many of us enjoy second-wind lives or careers, late-bloomers watercoloring sunsets, rocking a guitar or sailing the world.
It's never too late to start, said Mark Abernathy, a Charlotte County resident in the El Jobean community. Abernathy, 65, is a self-described minimalist and Virginia Military Institute graduate. He would fly U.S. Army attack helicopters, run a business, become a father, husband and adventurer. He has seen and lived much.
But inside he had a book lurking about, he said. It just hadn't surfaced. Until now.
Abernathy has published "Sons of a Citizen Soldier," described as “the tale of a father and two sons negotiating six turbulent months in 1970 as they traverse a changing world,” in an overview of his 328-page debut novel, an imprint of Deeds Publishing in Athens, Georgia. (deedspublishing.com)
His fictional story of a father and his sons moves crisply and the dialogue seems effortless. He does book signings and has sold about 500 copies at bookstores and online. (sonsofacitizensoldier.com)
Another Deeds Publishing writer, 82, has written four novels, its publisher Bob Babcock said.
“He's having the time of his life,” he said. “It keeps him young.”
Abernathy shared his story and thoughts with Sun Newspapers.
On catching a second wind
“Metaphorically speaking, I guess it is a second wind of sorts, maybe the third or fourth. When I was 17 years old, I considered quitting high school and becoming a writer. However, when my football coach called me and asked why me why I wasn't at summer practice, my life changed forever. I finished high school, went to the Virginia Military Institute, commissioned in the U.S. Army as an armor officer and went on to flight school to become an attack helicopter pilot."
'The dog died, the cat died'
“Following eight years of active duty, two divorces and three sons, we moved to rural southwest Missouri, built a home and construction company. I guess that's where the second wind story really starts. The dog died, the cat died, and none of my sons wanted to work in the family business. Whether destiny, fate or self-determination, it seemed like it was time to fulfill my promise to take my partner sailing in the Caribbean before I was too old. That's when the fire rekindled and my second-wind story began."
Finding inspiration
“My immediate and extended family had long settled in southwest Florida following retirement and my mom was now without my dad. We loaded up the four-wheel drive camper truck with hunting and fishing gear and came to Florida. In short order we found the boat to fit our needs and meager budget in El Jobean. We hauled (his sailboat) Gypsy Palace out of the water, did a quick bottom job, and off we went. We had lots of mentors and inspiration from the El Jobean Yacht Club sailors. It was while living on the boat with lots of time during stormy weather that my love of literature came back to life. I reread Hemingway's "Islands in the Stream." I got familiar with Carl Hiaasen, Randy Wayne White, Clive Cussler and Tim Dorsey, to name a few. I enjoyed reading again, it was fun and inspirational. I thought I could make up a story and maybe even check that off my bucket list."
Overcoming obstacles
“So with hours and hours on hand while at the helm or sitting at anchor, I would throw around ideas and Salli (Abernathy) would write them down long-hand. It was fun to create a tale using inspiration from real-life people and some events that actually happened. Maybe not to the people in the story, and maybe not exactly like it's told, but inspired by real events.
"It was June 2008 when we returned from 18 months of living in the Keys and the Bahamas. We came back with a notebook full of handwritten pages and a lifetime of experiences. That's when life's complications — money, work, renters, kids, friends, death and, yes, taxes — came to bear.
“First problem was where to go; we came back to where we started, El Jobean. We built a second home, managed to survive on small jobs I could do with little help. And once again set out to publish my novel. Florida summer afternoons were most productive for me. Too steamy outside to fish or work, the perfect time to sit and write. The big game-changer for me was voice recognition. I could now talk to the computer and it would type my words, no more arthritic stubby carpenter fingers pushing on keys.
“Following a couple reads of the rough draft of "Sons of a Citizen Soldier" by close friends, I submitted it to a local literary agent. Three-thousand dollars and six months later, I was working to pay off the editing and re-editing things missed in the first place."
'Approach your dream like a mission'
“I suppose, especially now, in this period of incredible unknowns, it's hard to prescribe a clear course of action. In my mind, setting a goal or aspiration is critical. If a person thinks of something they would like to do, that's the start. Approach your dream like a mission, figure out how to get there from here. I like to backward plan. If you want to own an ice-cream parlor, for example, stand behind the counter with a triple-dip cone and figure out how to get there. Once that occurs, take the steps, set intermediate and daily goals. Keep the long-range goal fresh and discipline yourself into a routine of progress. Get gratification and enjoy the steps.
“I'm working on the sequel to "Sons of a Citizen Soldier," stubby stiff fingers and all. The book has been well-received, but I know the sequel is better by virtue of my growth as a writer and criticism received.
"I hope you have a lifetime dream that comes to fruition.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
